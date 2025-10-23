Baker Hughes Company Announces Third-Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third-quarter highlights

Orders of $8.2 billion, including $4.1 billion of IET orders.

RPO of $35.3 billion, including record IET RPO of $32.1 billion.

Revenue of $7.0 billion, up 1% year-over-year.

Attributable net income of $609 million.

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.61 and adjusted diluted EPS* of $0.68.

Adjusted EBITDA* of $1,238 million, up 2% year-over-year. Cash flows from operating activities of $929 million and free cash flow* of $699 million.

HOUSTON and LONDON, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes Company (Nasdaq: BKR) ("Baker Hughes" or the "Company") announced results today for the third quarter of 2025. "Our strong third quarter performance represents clear evidence of the consistent execution and operational discipline embedded across the organization. This performance reflects continued momentum from our Business System deployment, positive trends in Gas Technology, and strong outperformance in U.S. land, where our leverage to production-related activity gives us a clear advantage," said Lorenzo Simonelli, Baker Hughes Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "While OFSE margins softened, reflecting the broader macro backdrop, IET delivered another quarter of strong performance, driving consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margins higher year-over-year. This positive margin progression highlights the resilience of our portfolio and the foundation we've built through disciplined execution." "We also continue to benefit from strong market tailwinds in LNG, power generation, and offshore, securing over $4 billion of IET orders for only the third time in our history, along with record SSPS orders in the quarter. IET backlog grew 3% sequentially, reaching a new record of $32.1 billion – further reinforcing the durability and visibility of our growth outlook in IET. After securing almost $11 billion in orders during the first three quarters, and with strong visibility on expected awards in the fourth quarter, we now expect full-year orders to exceed our prior midpoint." "As we close Horizon One and turn to our new Horizon Two targets, we have fundamentally changed the way we operate, and today Baker Hughes is in the strongest position since the merger nearly a decade ago," concluded Simonelli. * Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliations in the section titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Three Months Ended Variance (in millions except per share amounts) September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Sequential Year-over-year Orders $ 8,207 $ 7,032 $ 6,676 17 % 23 % Revenue 7,010 6,910 6,908 1 % 1 % Net income attributable to Baker Hughes 609 701 766 (13 %) (20 %) Adjusted net income attributable to Baker Hughes* 678 623 666 9 % 2 % Adjusted EBITDA* 1,238 1,212 1,208 2 % 2 % Diluted earnings per share (EPS) 0.61 0.71 0.77 (13 %) (20 %) Adjusted diluted EPS* 0.68 0.63 0.67 9 % 3 % Cash flow from operating activities 929 510 1,010 82 % (8 %) Free cash flow* 699 239 754 F (7 %)

* Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliations in the section titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Certain columns and rows in our tables and financial statements may not sum up due to the use of rounded numbers.

"F" is used in most instances when variance is above 100%. Additionally, "U" is used when variance is below (100)%.

Quarter Highlights

Executing our portfolio management strategy

In the third quarter, Baker Hughes continued to advance its portfolio management strategy with the announcement of its intent to acquire Chart Industries, Inc. ("Chart") for approximately $13.6 billion, which is a significant step to further enrich the Company's portfolio and enhance the value delivered to customers across critical, high-growth markets.

Baker Hughes also completed its acquisition of Continental Disc Corporation, adding a highly complementary, margin-accretive portfolio of products that is expected to expand the Company's position in the flow and pressure control markets while enhancing recurring, lifecycle-driven revenues.

Key awards and technology achievements

Industrial & Energy Technology ("IET") secured important awards to support additional global capacity and delivery of natural gas and LNG. In the U.S., Gas Technology Equipment ("GTE") received orders for gas turbine and refrigerant compressor technology for Train 4 of NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG Facility in the Port of Brownsville, Texas, and for Train 3 and 4 of Sempra Infrastructure's Port Arthur Phase 2 project in Jefferson County, Texas. Baker Hughes is also providing digital solutions for Trains 1-3 of the Rio Grande project by deploying CordantTM Asset Health. This award expands Baker Hughes' coverage from critical LNG train equipment supported by iCenter and powered by CordantTM to plant wide monitoring, providing real-time insights into critical rotating machinery and process equipment enhancing availability, throughput and reducing unplanned downtime.

For a gas processing facility in the Middle East, Baker Hughes will provide two electric motor driven centrifugal compressors for propane refrigerant service for the facility's natural gas liquids ("NGL") fractionation plant. Baker Hughes' advanced compressor technology will contribute to the customer's strategic goal to process incremental NGL, ensuring critical energy supply.

In the offshore segment, Baker Hughes secured important topside equipment contracts to provide its highly efficient, field proven power generation and compression solutions for a FPSO project in South America, supporting key infrastructure that will provide critical energy supply both locally and globally.

Baker Hughes received an award from Dynamis Power Solutions to supply 25 aeroderivative gas turbines for mobile power generation for oil & gas applications in North America, demonstrating broadening demand for power generation solutions. The turbines will provide customers with reliable, lower-emissions power across a wide range of oil and gas applications, including upstream, refining and petrochemical.

Further demonstrating the durability of IET's lifecycle model, the segment was awarded several aftermarket services contracts. bp selected the Company for a long-term service agreement for its Tangguh LNG plant in Papua Barat, Indonesia. This comprehensive multi-year agreement covers spare parts, repair services, and field service engineering support for critical turbomachinery at the facility. In North America, the Company extended and strengthened its long-term partnership with Pembina Pipeline to support the rejuvenation and enhancement of the Alliance transmission pipeline system, inclusive of additional engines to drive asset lifecycle extension within this critical gas infrastructure.

Baker Hughes continues to experience strong demand for its New Energy solutions, leveraging the Company's technology portfolio across both segments. IET will design and deliver equipment for five Organic Rankine Cycle ("ORC") power plants at Fervo Energy Company's Cape Station geothermal power generation project near Milford, Utah. This award follows previous awards from Fervo for OFSE subsurface drilling and production technologies. Once operational, the five Cape Phase II ORC plants will generate approximately 300 megawatts of clean, reliable, and affordable power to the grid – enough power to supply approximately 180,000 homes.

Also in the quarter, the Company secured an award from Technip Energies to supply critical turbomachinery equipment for the Blue Point Number One Ammonia Project in Modeste, Louisiana. The facility will be the world's largest low-carbon ammonia plant, with annual nameplate capacity of approximately 1.4 million metric tons. Baker Hughes will provide a steam turbine, BRUSHTM Power Generation generator, and a suite of compressors – including ammonia, syngas and recycle compressors – along with a CO2 compressor to transport the captured CO2 to geological storage via pipelines.

Oilfield Services & Equipment ("OFSE") secured a significant third-quarter award from Turkish Petroleum and Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center to supply integrated subsea production and intelligent completion systems for Sakarya Gas Field Phase 3, supporting Turkiye's gas development and energy security. As part of the award, Baker Hughes will provide deepwater horizontal tree systems to support production at depths from 6,500 to 7,200 feet.

OFSE also deepened the Company's long-standing relationship with Petrobras, receiving several significant awards during the quarter, following open tenders. Baker Hughes will provide up to 50 subsea trees and associated services to support offshore oil and gas production across several fields. OFSE will also deliver 66 km of flexible pipe systems – inclusive of risers and flowlines for hydrocarbon production, CO2 injection and gas lift – across the Marlim Sul, Roncador, Iracema, Atapu, Mero and Buzios fields. Additionally, the Company will provide all-electric integrated completions systems for the Buzios field, enabling more precise subsurface control, increased operational efficiency and enhanced reliability. The simplified installation process and reduced maintenance will also reduce the operational carbon footprint when compared to traditional hydraulic solutions.

Baker Hughes received a significant, multi-year award from Aramco to expand integrated underbalanced coiled tubing drilling operations in Saudi Arabia. The contract includes six new units and extensions of four existing units to support re-entry and greenfield drilling projects across the country.

Within OFSE's Production Solutions offering, Baker Hughes executed a significant five-year contract extension to provide hydrocarbon and water treatment products and services across Valero's North America and UK refineries. The agreement underscores Baker Hughes' ability to reduce customers' operating costs, enhance asset reliability, and demonstrate leading expertise in production and refining services.

In South America, Ecopetrol awarded Baker Hughes a multi-year contract to provide ESP and electro-driven PCP systems to support Colombia's strategy to enhance oil production while reducing lifting costs per barrel.

Consolidated Financial Results

Revenue for the quarter was $7,010 million, an increase of $100 million, or 1% sequentially, and up $102 million, or 1% year-over-year. The increase in revenue year-over-year was driven by an increase in IET, partially offset by a decrease in OFSE.

The Company's total book-to-bill ratio in the third quarter of 2025 was 1.2; the IET book-to-bill ratio was 1.2.

Net income as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") for the third quarter of 2025 was $609 million. Net income decreased $91 million, or 13% sequentially, and decreased $157 million, or 20% year-over-year.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the third quarter of 2025 was $678 million, which excludes adjustments totaling $69 million. A list of the adjusting items and associated reconciliation from GAAP has been provided in Table 1b in the section titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures." Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2025 was up $55 million, or 9% sequentially, and up $12 million, or 2% year-over-year.

Depreciation and amortization for the third quarter of 2025 was $282 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the third quarter of 2025 was $1,238 million, which excludes adjustments totaling $79 million. See Table 1a in the section titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures." Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was up $26 million, or 2% sequentially, and up $30 million, or 2% year-over-year.

The sequential increase in adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by favorable mix, favorable foreign exchange rates ("FX"), and structural cost-out initiatives, partially offset by lower cost productivity. The year-over-year increase in adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA was driven by structural cost-out initiatives, and favorable FX, partially offset by lower volume and cost inflation.

Other Financial Items

Remaining Performance Obligations ("RPO") in the third quarter of 2025 ended at $35.3 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion from the second quarter of 2025. OFSE RPO was $3.2 billion, up $0.5 billion sequentially, while IET RPO was $32.1 billion, up $0.8 billion sequentially. Within IET RPO, Gas Technology Equipment and Gas Technology Services was $11.8 billion and $15.7 billion, respectively.

Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2025 was $204 million.

Other (income) expense, net in the third quarter of 2025 was $71 million, primarily related to transaction related costs of $47 million incurred in connection with business disposals and acquisitions.

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.61. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $0.68. Excluded from adjusted diluted earnings per share were all items listed in Table 1b in the section titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Cash flow from operating activities was $929 million for the third quarter of 2025. Free cash flow (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the quarter was $699 million. A reconciliation from GAAP has been provided in Table 1c in the section titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from disposal of assets, were $230 million for the third quarter of 2025, of which $148 million was for OFSE and $67 million was for IET.

Results by Reporting Segment

The following segment discussions and variance explanations are intended to reflect management's view of the relevant comparisons of financial results on a sequential or year-over-year basis, depending on the business dynamics of the reporting segments.

Oilfield Services & Equipment

(in millions) Three Months Ended Variance Segment results September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Sequential Year-over-year Orders $ 4,068 $ 3,503 $ 3,807 16 % 7 % Revenue $ 3,636 $ 3,617 $ 3,963 1 % (8 %) EBITDA $ 671 $ 677 $ 765 (1 %) (12 %) EBITDA margin 18.5 % 18.7 % 19.3 % -0.3pts





(in millions) Three Months Ended Variance Revenue by Product Line September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Sequential Year-over-year Well Construction $ 954 $ 921 $ 1,050 4 % (9 %) Completions, Intervention, and Measurements 945 935 1,009 1 % (6 %) Production Solutions 966 968 983 - % (2 %) Subsea & Surface Pressure Systems 771 793 921 (3 %) (16 %) Total Revenue $ 3,636 $ 3,617 $ 3,963 1 % (8 %)





(in millions) Three Months Ended Variance Revenue by Geographic Region September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Sequential Year-over-year North America $ 980 $ 928 $ 971 6 % 1 % Latin America 603 639 648 (6 %) (7 %) Europe/CIS/Sub-Saharan Africa 599 653 933 (8 %) (36 %) Middle East/Asia 1,454 1,398 1,411 4 % 3 % Total Revenue $ 3,636 $ 3,617 $ 3,963 1 % (8 %) North America $ 980 $ 928 $ 971 6 % 1 % International $ 2,656 $ 2,689 $ 2,992 (1 %) (11 %)

EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization of $221 million, $233 million, and $218 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue.

OFSE orders of $4,068 million for the third quarter of 2025 increased by $565 million, or 16% sequentially. Subsea and Surface Pressure Systems orders were $1,190 million, up $492 million, or 70% sequentially, and up $414 million, or 53% year-over-year.

OFSE revenue of $3,636 million for the third quarter of 2025 was up $18 million, or 1% sequentially, and down $327 million, or 8% year-over-year.

North America revenue was $980 million, up $52 million, or 6% sequentially. International revenue was $2,656 million, down $34 million, or 1% sequentially, with a decrease in Latin America and Europe/Sub-Saharan Africa, partially offset by an increase in Middle East/Asia.

Segment EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was $671 million, a decrease of $6 million, or 1% sequentially. The sequential decrease in EBITDA was a result of overall lower volume, inflation, and changes in business mix, partially offset by cost out initiatives, price and overall productivity improvements.

Industrial & Energy Technology

(in millions) Three Months Ended Variance Segment results September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Sequential Year-over-year Orders $ 4,139 $ 3,530 $ 2,868 17 % 44 % Revenue $ 3,374 $ 3,293 $ 2,945 2 % 15 % EBITDA $ 635 $ 585 $ 528 9 % 20 % EBITDA margin 18.8 % 17.8 % 17.9 % 1pts 0.9pts





(in millions) Three Months Ended Variance Orders by Product Line September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Sequential Year-over-year Gas Technology Equipment $ 2,174 $ 781 $ 1,088 F 100 % Gas Technology Services 896 986 778 (9 %) 15 % Total Gas Technology 3,070 1,767 1,866 74 % 64 % Industrial Products 481 513 494 (6 %) (3 %) Industrial Solutions 336 327 293 3 % 15 % Total Industrial Technology 817 839 787 (3 %) 4 % Climate Technology Solutions 253 923 215 (73 %) 18 % Total Orders $ 4,139 $ 3,530 $ 2,868 17 % 44 %





(in millions) Three Months Ended Variance Revenue by Product Line September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Sequential Year-over-year Gas Technology Equipment $ 1,687 $ 1,624 $ 1,281 4 % 32 % Gas Technology Services 803 752 697 7 % 15 % Total Gas Technology 2,490 2,377 1,978 5 % 26 % Industrial Products 511 488 520 5 % (2 %) Industrial Solutions 288 273 257 6 % 12 % Total Industrial Technology 799 761 777 5 % 3 % Climate Technology Solutions 84 156 191 (46 %) (56 %) Total Revenue $ 3,374 $ 3,293 $ 2,945 2 % 15 %

EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization of $55 million, $56 million, and $54 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue.

"F" is used in most instances when variance is above 100%. Additionally, "U" is used when variance is below (100)%.

IET orders of $4,139 million for the third quarter of 2025 increased by $1,271 million, or 44% year-over-year. The increase was driven by continued strength in Gas Technology Equipment and Climate Technology Solutions.

IET revenue of $3,374 million for the third quarter of 2025 increased $429 million, or 15% year-over-year. The increase was driven by Gas Technology Equipment, up $407 million, or 32% year-over-year, Gas Technology Services, up $106 million, or 15% year-over-year, partially offset by Climate Technology Solutions, down $106 million, or 56% year-over-year.

Segment EBITDA for the quarter was $635 million, an increase of $108 million, or 20% year-over-year. The year-over-year increase in segment EBITDA was driven by volume, pricing and favorable FX, partially offset by lower cost productivity and cost inflation.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management provides non-GAAP financial measures because it believes such measures are widely accepted financial indicators used by investors and analysts to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance (including adjusted EBITDA; adjusted net income attributable to Baker Hughes; and adjusted diluted earnings per share) and liquidity (free cash flow) and that these measures may be used by investors to make informed investment decisions. Management believes that the exclusion of certain identified items from several key operating performance measures enables us to evaluate our operations more effectively, to identify underlying trends in the business, and to establish operational goals for certain management compensation purposes. Management also believes that free cash flow is an important supplemental measure of our cash performance but should not be considered as a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities presented in accordance with GAAP.

Table 1a. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Baker Hughes to Adjusted EBITDA and Segment EBITDA

Three Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net income attributable to Baker Hughes (GAAP) $ 609 $ 701 $ 766 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 8 10 8 Provision for income taxes 204 256 235 Interest expense, net 56 54 55 Depreciation & amortization 282 293 278 Change in fair value of equity securities (1) 8 (119 ) (99 ) Transaction related costs (1) 47 11 - Other charges and credits (1) 24 6 (35 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 1,238 1,212 1,208 Corporate costs 76 78 85 Other (income) / expense not allocated to segments (8 ) (28 ) - Total Segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 1,306 $ 1,262 $ 1,293 OFSE 671 677 765 IET 635 585 528

(1)Change in fair value of equity securities, transaction related costs, and other charges and credits are reported in "Other (income) expense, net" on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss).



Table 1a reconciles net income attributable to Baker Hughes, which is the most directly comparable financial result determined in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA and Segment EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA and Segment EBITDA exclude the impact of certain identified items.

Table 1b. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Baker Hughes to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Baker Hughes

Three Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts) September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net income attributable to Baker Hughes (GAAP) $ 609 $ 701 $ 766 Change in fair value of equity securities 8 (119 ) (99 ) Transaction related costs (1) 54 11 - Other adjustments 24 6 - Tax adjustments (2) (17 ) 24 (1 ) Total adjustments, net of income tax 69 (78 ) (100 ) Less: adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - Adjustments attributable to Baker Hughes 69 (78 ) (100 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Baker Hughes (non-GAAP) $ 678 $ 623 $ 666 Denominator: Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding diluted 992 991 999 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.68 $ 0.63 $ 0.67

(1) Transaction related costs include $7 million of interest expense fees related to the Bridge Facility.

(2) All periods reflect the tax associated with the other (income) loss adjustments.

Table 1b reconciles net income attributable to Baker Hughes, which is the most directly comparable financial result determined in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted net income attributable to Baker Hughes. Adjusted net income attributable to Baker Hughes excludes the impact of certain identified items.

Table 1c. Reconciliation of Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 929 $ 510 $ 1,010 Add: cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from disposal of assets (230 ) (271 ) (256 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 699 $ 239 $ 754

Table 1c reconciles net cash flows from operating activities, which is the most directly comparable financial result determined in accordance with GAAP, to free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash flows from operating activities less expenditures for capital assets plus proceeds from disposal of assets.

Financial Tables (GAAP)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 7,010 $ 6,908 $ 20,347 $ 20,465 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 5,309 5,208 15,556 15,678 Selling, general and administrative 607 612 1,751 1,873 Research and development costs 146 158 453 480 Other (income) expense, net 71 (134 ) 77 (182 ) Interest expense, net 56 55 161 143 Income before income taxes 821 1,009 2,349 2,473 Provision for income taxes (204 ) (235 ) (612 ) (656 ) Net income 617 774 1,737 1,817 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 8 8 25 17 Net income attributable to Baker Hughes Company $ 609 $ 766 $ 1,712 $ 1,800 Per share amounts: Basic income per Class A common stock $ 0.62 $ 0.77 $ 1.73 $ 1.81 Diluted income per Class A common stock $ 0.61 $ 0.77 $ 1.72 $ 1.80 Weighted average shares: Class A basic 986 993 988 996 Class A diluted 992 999 994 1,001 Cash dividend per Class A common stock $ 0.23 $ 0.21 $ 0.69 $ 0.63

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(In millions) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,693 $ 3,364 Current receivables, net 6,555 7,122 Inventories, net 5,036 4,954 All other current assets 3,245 1,771 Total current assets 17,529 17,211 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation 5,264 5,127 Goodwill 6,051 6,078 Other intangible assets, net 4,180 3,951 Contract and other deferred assets 1,712 1,730 All other assets 4,497 4,266 Total assets $ 39,233 $ 38,363 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,196 $ 4,542 Short-term debt 68 53 Progress collections and deferred income 5,511 5,672 All other current liabilities 2,663 2,724 Total current liabilities 12,438 12,991 Long-term debt 5,988 5,970 Liabilities for pensions and other postretirement benefits 1,024 988 All other liabilities 1,455 1,359 Equity 18,328 17,055 Total liabilities and equity $ 39,233 $ 38,363 Outstanding Baker Hughes Company shares: Class A common stock 986 990

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions) 2025 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 617 $ 1,737 $ 1,817 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 282 861 844 Stock-based compensation cost 51 153 154 Change in fair value of equity securities 8 29 (171 ) (Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes (27 ) (44 ) 35 Working capital (132 ) (34 ) (57 ) Other operating items, net 130 (554 ) (480 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 929 2,148 2,142 Cash flows from investing activities: Expenditures for capital assets (295 ) (896 ) (925 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets 65 139 145 Net cash paid for acquisitions (800 ) (800 ) - Proceeds from sale of equity securities - - 21 Other investing items, net (25 ) (94 ) (40 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (1,055 ) (1,651 ) (799 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (227 ) (683 ) (628 ) Repurchase of Class A common stock - (384 ) (476 ) Repayment of long-term debt - - (134 ) Other financing items, net (52 ) (157 ) (55 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (279 ) (1,224 ) (1,293 ) Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 11 56 (32 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (394 ) (671 ) 18 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,087 3,364 2,646 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,693 $ 2,693 $ 2,664 Supplemental cash flows disclosures: Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 336 $ 754 $ 733 Interest paid $ 49 $ 197 $ 199

Supplemental Financial Information

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (each a "forward-looking statement"). Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "would," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "overestimate," "underestimate," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "continue," "target," "goal" or other similar words or expressions. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the annual period ended December 31, 2024 and those set forth from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The documents are available through the Company's website at: or through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering and Analysis Retrieval system at: . We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

Our expectations regarding our business outlook and business plans; the business plans of our customers; oil and natural gas market conditions; cost and availability of resources; economic, legal and regulatory conditions, and other matters are only our forecasts regarding these matters.

These forward-looking statements, including forecasts, may be substantially different from actual results, which are affected by many risks, along with the following risk factors and the timing of any of these risk factors:



Economic and political conditions - the impact of worldwide economic conditions and rising inflation; the impact of tariffs and the potential for significant increases thereto; the impact of global trade policy and the potential for significant changes thereto; the effect that declines in credit availability may have on worldwide economic growth and demand for hydrocarbons; foreign currency exchange fluctuations and changes in the capital markets in locations where we operate; and the impact of government disruptions and sanctions.

Orders and RPO - our ability to execute on orders and RPO in accordance with agreed specifications, terms and conditions and convert those orders and RPO to revenue and cash.

Oil and gas market conditions - the level of petroleum industry exploration, development and production expenditures; the price of, volatility in pricing of, and the demand for crude oil and natural gas; drilling activity; drilling permits for and regulation of the shelf and the deepwater drilling; excess productive capacity; crude and product inventories; LNG supply and demand; seasonal and other adverse weather conditions that affect the demand for energy; severe weather conditions, such as tornadoes and hurricanes, that affect exploration and production activities; Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC") policy and the adherence by OPEC nations to their OPEC production quotas. Terrorism and geopolitical risks - war, military action, terrorist activities or extended periods of international conflict, particularly involving any petroleum-producing or consuming regions, including Russia and Ukraine; and the recent conflict in the Middle East; labor disruptions, civil unrest or security conditions where we operate; potentially burdensome taxation; expropriation of assets by governmental action; cybersecurity risks and cyber incidents or attacks; epidemic outbreaks.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (Nasdaq: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at

