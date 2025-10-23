Itron Announces Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Baird Global Industrial Conference, Nov. 11, 2025, Chicago – Joan Hooper, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings. Stephens Annual Investment Conference, Nov. 18, 2025, Nashville – John Marcolini, senior vice president for Networked Solutions will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
About Itron
Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: .
Itron® and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners, and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.
For additional information, contact:
Itron, Inc.
Paul Vincent
Vice President, Investor Relations
512-560-1172
David Means
Director, Investor Relations
737-242-8448
...
Itron, Inc.
- LinkedIn: X: Newsroom: Blog:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment