Flywire Showcases Leadership In U.S. Higher Education Sector At Its Second-Annual Client Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At its second-annual Flywire Fusion event, U.S. institutions illustrate how Flywire's Student Financial Software is helping to enhance revenue, while driving student success

Amid changing federal policies and pressures to student enrollment, Flywire is emerging as a key partner to help institutions remain competitive and future-ready

BOSTON and LEESBURG, Va., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation

In the face of financial headwinds, U.S. institutions are looking to Flywire's Student Financial Software solution (SFS) to automate processes, protect enrollment revenue and strengthen financial performance

Among the prominent takeaways at the event this week was how Flywire's comprehensive SFS solution is delivering crucial ROI for U.S. higher education institutions facing mounting financial pressures. By offering a single platform that spans the entire student financial lifecycle-from recruitment and on-campus invoicing to post-graduation collections-Flywire enables schools to capture all tuition payments and streamline mission-critical operations. Universities in attendance using SFS have seen powerful results, including significant improvements to working capital cycles and substantial reductions in operational burdens. Because payment plans are self-service, accurate and intuitive, students are much more likely to fulfill their financial responsibility-with default rates dropping from as high as 34% to as low as 1% in many cases.

The platform's strength is further amplified by Collection Management, a key component of SFS, which provides a friendlier and more effective path to collect at-risk tuition payments, and reduces collection costs by hundreds of thousands. This capability is vital in the current environment of affordability concerns, allowing schools to offer flexible, interest-free installment plans to students. Flywire's proven innovation and commitment to evolving with the modern student journey are driving its continued market wins, demonstrating its ability to meet the needs of institutions across the diverse U.S. higher education landscape.

At the conference, Allison MacLeod, CMO and G.M. of U.S. Education at Flywire, unveiled a number of key ROI metrics based on institution partners leveraging its SFS solutions, including:



827+ thousand payment plans activated since inception to make education more affordable;

$360+ million collected in past-due tuition by institutions run on Flywire;

$72+ million achieved in pre-collection savings for partner institutions; 177+ thousand at-risk student enrollments saved from collections.

Lessons from NACUBO and NAFSA: In an evolving student enrollment environment, transformation can unlock new opportunities for institutions

In their keynote addresses, Bryan Dickson, Director of Student Financial Services and Educational Programs at NACUBO and Dr. Fanta Aw, CEO and Executive Director NAFSA: Association of International Educators, set the stage for audience members with an important call to arms: to remain competitive, colleges and universities must adapt immediately. This means diversifying their student populations, introducing new pathways for students, and creating more sustainable revenue streams. Navigating demographic and market shifts, and establishing new enrollment models for both international and domestic students remained a common theme throughout the conference. In a dynamic higher education landscape, the keynotes concluded that the path forward demands an assessment of institutional appetite for change, a willingness to move beyond comfort and toward innovation, and the preparedness to be bold when the moment demands it.

Coming off of her keynote, Dr. Aw commented:“Being at this event has given me a renewed confidence that our higher ed sector is willing to transform, and will do so with courage and commitment. Kudos to Flywire for bringing this together, and being a trusted partner to so many of these institutions on their path to transformation.”

Client Innovation: Flywire Fusion Award Winners Demonstrate Strong ROI and Student Impact

To conclude its event, Flywire celebrated the remarkable achievements of its higher education clients, recognizing several institutions for their success in leveraging innovation to drive efficiency, maximize revenue, and improve the student experience.

The following institutions were honored with 2025 Flywire Fusion Stars awards:



Southern Methodist University (Best Newcomer): Successfully launched SFS Collection Management and Tuition Management in under six months, resulting in nearly 25,000 processed transactions, over 2,300 payment plans set up, and more than $1.5 million in past-due debt collected in their first few months.

Cornell University (Optimization Excellence): Transformed the payer journey by enhancing their bursar website with payer communication recommendations and incorporating AI-powered video resources, including customized guides on international payments, 529 plans, and Indian education loan options.

George Mason University (Implementation Excellence): Established a new standard for integration by successfully deploying SFS Collection Management as a design partner for Flywire's first Banner Ethos integration, and is poised to be the first institution to implement the Third-Party Invoicing solution with Banner Ethos.

Central Washington University (Process Improvement): After implementing SFS Collection Management, billing and payment plans, the university's payment plan default rate dropped dramatically from 34% to less than 1%.

Purdue University (Best Practice Leader): Since implementing SFS Collection Management in March 2024, the institution has recovered more than $7 million and successfully resolved over 70% of accounts. They have also saved more than 750 hours as a result of implementing 529 disbursements.

University of Virginia (Innovation Leader): Streamlined their SFS Collection Management process to support a more efficient workflow for collectors and improved university-wide access to Authorized User information to break down silos across platforms and departments.

Bates College (Student Experience): Achieved a collection rate of over 50% in their first year by implementing International Payments, SFS Collection Management, and 529 disbursements.

University of Connecticut (Trailblazer): Implemented a full suite of solutions and saw an immediate, meaningful impact on student outcomes, including a more than 50% increase in payment plan enrollments since implementing SFS.

University of Portland (Cross-Campus Fusion): Following their SFS go-live, the university saw a 40% increase in payment plan adoption while also saving time and reducing printing costs for their administrative team.

Austin Community College (Shining Star): Awarded to Lottia Windham, Regional Director, Financial Aid Campus Operations/Outreach at Austin Community College by the audience for her dynamic advocacy and unwavering commitment to assisting families with college readiness, financial literacy, consulting and more. Flywire also honored Citi with its inaugural 2025 Partner of the Year award, recognizing Citi for its 15+ year partnership that has supported Flywire's strategic growth by providing the global reach, infrastructure, and scale necessary to execute billions in secure, efficient payments annually.



Resources



Flywire Fusion took place October 20 - October 22 in Leesburg, Virginia with Citi (NYSE: C), GradGuard, and IDP as Platinum Sponsors, Ellucian and Discover Global Network as Gold sponsors, and AIRC, American Express, ConServe, Todd, Bremer & Lawson, Inc. and UnionPay as Silver Sponsors. To learn more about Flywire's solutions for the U.S. higher education industry, visit here.

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

