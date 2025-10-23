Treace To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On November 6, 2025

Internet Posting of Information

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 65 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. To further support the needs of bunion surgeons and address the four classes of bunions, Treace introduced its Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of midfoot deformities, the SpeedMTP® Rapid Compression Implant for addressing bunions through big toe joint fusions, and two systems for minimally invasive osteotomy surgeries: the Nanoplasty® 3D Minimally Invasive Bunion Correction System and the PercuplastyTM Percutaneous 3D Bunion Correction System. Treace continues to expand its footprint in the foot and ankle market with the introduction of its SpeedPlate® Rapid Compression Implants, an innovative fixation platform with broad versatility across Lapiplasty®, Adductoplasty® and SpeedMTP® procedures, as well as other common bone fusion procedures of the foot. For more information, please visit .

