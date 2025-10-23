Cidara Therapeutics To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Host Quarterly Conference Call On November 6, 2025
|Date:
|Thursday, November 6, 2025
|Time:
|5:00 PM Eastern Time
|United States:
|1-844-825-9789
|International:
|1-412-317-5180
|Conference ID:
|10203589
|Webcast:
|Link
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel DFCs comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment. Cidara's lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA. Cidara announced positive top-line results from its Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial in June 2025 and initiated its Phase 3 ANCHOR trial in September 2025. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit .
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
(212) 915-2578
...
MEDIA CONTACT:
Michael Fitzhugh
LifeSci Communications
...
Legal Disclaimer:
