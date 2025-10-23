Cidara Therapeutics To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Host Quarterly Conference Call On November 6, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2025 financial results and operational highlights after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations. Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time United States: 1-844-825-9789 International: 1-412-317-5180 Conference ID: 10203589 Webcast: Link



About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel DFCs comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment. Cidara's lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA. Cidara announced positive top-line results from its Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial in June 2025 and initiated its Phase 3 ANCHOR trial in September 2025. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit .

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2578

...

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Fitzhugh

LifeSci Communications

...