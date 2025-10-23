CPS Announces $384.6 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization
|Note Class
| Amount
(in millions)
|Interest Rate
|Average Life (years)
|Price
|S&P's Rating
|DBRS Rating
|A
|$170.910
|4.46%
|0.66
|99.99991%
|AAA
|AAA
|B
|$52.200
|4.48%
|1.72
|99.99532%
|AA
|AA
|C
|$64.950
|4.85%
|2.40
|99.99632%
|A
|A
|D
|$43.170
|5.45%
|3.23
|99.98364%
|BBB
|BBB
|E
|$53.370
|7.69%
|4.04
|99.99120%
|NR
|BB
The weighted average coupon on the notes is approximately 5.72%.
The 2025-D transaction has initial credit enhancement consisting of a cash deposit equal to 1.00% of the original receivable pool balance and overcollateralization of 2.00%. The transaction agreements require accelerated payment of principal on the notes to reach overcollateralization of the lesser of 7.00% of the original receivable pool balance, or 21.00% of the then outstanding pool balance.
The transaction was a private offering of securities, not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, or any state securities law. All such securities having been sold, this announcement of their sale appears as a matter of record only.
About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.
Investor Relations Contact
Danny Bharwani, Chief Financial Officer
949-753-6811
