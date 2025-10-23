403
Brazil's Central Banker Sends A Clear Signal: Inflation Is Falling, But Patience Is Key
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gabriel Galípolo, the president of Brazil's Central Bank, delivered a carefully balanced message in Jakarta this week: inflation is falling quickly, but not fast enough to relax monetary policy.
Speaking at the Indonesia-Brazil Economic Forum, Galípolo described a“sharp disinflation process” in progress, while acknowledging that both prices and market expectations remain above target.
“The Central Bank is quite uncomfortable with inflation still outside the goal,” he said,“but we are seeing it move steadily back toward the target because we have acted quickly and diligently.”
Brazil's annual inflation stands at 5.17%, down from the peaks of recent years but still distant from the official 3% target. To bring it closer, the Central Bank has kept its benchmark interest rate-the Selic-at 15%, one of the highest rates in the world.
Galípolo confirmed this restrictive stance will persist“for a prolonged period” to ensure that the slowdown in prices becomes permanent. Behind his statement lies the tightrope Brazil's policymakers must walk.
Earlier in the year, inflation spiked again due to currency weakness, strong domestic demand, and weather-related shocks to food and energy prices.
But recent months show a clear cooling trend. Core food inflation has been easing, and economists are now revising forecasts upward for growth, not prices. The economy continues to expand modestly, with unemployment near record lows at 5.8%.
Galípolo's Message: Stability Over Shortcuts
Galípolo's address also carried an implicit reassurance to investors: Brazil's Central Bank will not trade long-term credibility for short-term comfort.
His tone was firm but optimistic, emphasizing that high rates are a price worth paying to restore confidence after decades of inflation volatility.
In essence, his message was that Brazil's monetary policy is finally achieving what once seemed elusive-lower inflation without sacrificing growth or jobs.
Yet the job is not done. For a country long haunted by soaring prices, Galípolo made it clear that Brazil will remain patient and determined until stability is no longer a fragile achievement but a permanent condition.
