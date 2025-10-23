São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Thursday, October 23, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Ocean Alley at Audio (Água Branca), Zé Neto & Cristiano at Vila JK (Vila Nova Conceição), Zeca Baleiro at Casa de Francisca (Consolação), and Clarianas at Casa de Francisca (Consolação).

Also notable: Yellow Days + Walfredo at Cine Joia (República) and DJ Will Robson at Casa de Francisca (free early set).



Why picked: Australian indie rock band on their Latin America tour-psychedelic vibes, surf rock energy, and a lively crowd.

Start: gates 20:00; show 22:00

Address: Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694, Água Branca

Website: audio-sp Tickets: Sympla - Ocean Alley



Why picked: Popular sertanejo duo celebrating 14 years-high-energy party with hits in a vibrant club setting.

Start: 22:00

Address: Av. Pres. Juscelino Kubitschek, 2041, Vila Nova Conceição

Venue hub: Vila JK - Pensanoevento Tickets: Sympla - Zé Neto & Cristiano



Why picked: Renowned Brazilian artist presenting an acoustic samba album-traditional instrumentation and influences from samba legends in an intimate venue.

Start: 21:30

Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação

Start: 21:30

Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação

Tickets: Sympla - Zeca Baleiro



Why picked: Group exploring ancestral women's voices in Brazilian folk-mix of samba, maracatu, and indigenous chants, tied to a theater festival.

Start: 21:30 (Porão; opening 20:00)

Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação

Start: 21:30 (Porão; opening 20:00)

Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação

Listings: Dona Ruth Festival



Cine Joia - Yellow Days + Walfredo - Start: 20:00; Address: Praça Carlos Gomes, 82, República; Program: Cine Joia - Shows. Casa de Francisca - DJ Will Robson (Largo) - Start: 18:30 (free); Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22; Program: Casa de Francisca - Programação.

Option A (west → center): 19:30 arrive at Audio (Água Branca) → 22:00 Ocean Alley → 23:30 rideshare to Cine Joia (República) for late vibes.



Água Branca Consolação República legs run ~15–30 min by app rides midweek; plan for traffic near venues.

Carry a photo ID; casual attire works. Recheck ticket QR and door times before leaving. Casa de Francisca has multiple rooms-confirm your space (Porão/Largo); Audio is standing-wear comfortable shoes for dancing.

Option B (Consolação arc): 20:45 check in at Casa de Francisca (Consolação) → 21:30 Zeca Baleiro or Clarianas → 23:00 quick walk or hop to nearby bars; alternative: start with DJ Will Robson at 18:30 and transition to main shows. Getting around & quick tips

Note: Listings verified for Thursday, Oct 23, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.