São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Thursday, October 23, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Thursday, October 23, 2025
Also notable: Yellow Days + Walfredo at Cine Joia (República) and DJ Will Robson at Casa de Francisca (free early set).Top Picks Tonight Audio - Ocean Alley: Latin America '25 Tour
-
Why picked: Australian indie rock band on their Latin America tour-psychedelic vibes, surf rock energy, and a lively crowd.
Start: gates 20:00; show 22:00
Address: Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694, Água Branca
Website: audio-sp
Tickets: Sympla - Ocean Alley
-
Why picked: Popular sertanejo duo celebrating 14 years-high-energy party with hits in a vibrant club setting.
Start: 22:00
Address: Av. Pres. Juscelino Kubitschek, 2041, Vila Nova Conceição
Venue hub: Vila JK - Pensanoevento
Tickets: Sympla - Zé Neto & Cristiano
-
Why picked: Renowned Brazilian artist presenting an acoustic samba album-traditional instrumentation and influences from samba legends in an intimate venue.
Start: 21:30
Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" art/programaca
Tickets: Sympla - Zeca Baleiro
-
Why picked: Group exploring ancestral women's voices in Brazilian folk-mix of samba, maracatu, and indigenous chants, tied to a theater festival.
Start: 21:30 (Porão; opening 20:00)
Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" art/programaca
Listings: Dona Ruth Festival
-
Cine Joia - Yellow Days + Walfredo
- Start: 20:00; Address: Praça Carlos Gomes, 82, República; Program: Cine Joia - Shows.
Casa de Francisca - DJ Will Robson (Largo)
- Start: 18:30 (free); Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22; Program: Casa de Francisca - Programação.
Option A (west → center): 19:30 arrive at Audio (Água Branca) → 22:00 Ocean Alley → 23:30 rideshare to Cine Joia (República) for late vibes.Option B (Consolação arc): 20:45 check in at Casa de Francisca (Consolação) → 21:30 Zeca Baleiro or Clarianas → 23:00 quick walk or hop to nearby bars; alternative: start with DJ Will Robson at 18:30 and transition to main shows. Getting around & quick tips
-
Água Branca Consolação República legs run ~15–30 min by app rides midweek; plan for traffic near venues.
Carry a photo ID; casual attire works. Recheck ticket QR and door times before leaving.
Casa de Francisca has multiple rooms-confirm your space (Porão/Largo); Audio is standing-wear comfortable shoes for dancing.
Note: Listings verified for Thursday, Oct 23, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.
Legal Disclaimer:
