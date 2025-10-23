Africa Intelligence Brief - October 23, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) North Africa advanced on energy and fiscal policy as Morocco formalized self‐generation rules for electricity while Tunisia's draft 2026 budget mapped large public‐sector hiring, including defense.

In West Africa, Nigeria's short‐term debt drew heavy demand and the federal housing plan set standard pricing nationwide, while a Ghanaian policy group pressed for clearer execution of the 24‐Hour Economy.

East Africa's tape featured Tanzania's first sugar exports after attaining self‐sufficiency, a Kenya‐Uganda expressway pitched to investors, and muted business sentiment among Kenya's trade and tourism CEOs.

Central Africa saw fresh tension in Bunia, DR Congo, underscoring persistent security risks; and in Southern Africa, South Africa signaled renewed momentum on small modular nuclear technology.

North Africa Morocco publishes decree enabling electricity self‐production beyond capped levels Energy policy Morocco's government published the long‐awaited decree setting conditions for businesses and communities to self‐generate electricity and feed surplus into the grid under the 2021 framework law. The text clarifies connection, metering and wheeling rules, with a pathway for industrial clusters and large consumers to lower power costs and hedge supply risk. It complements parallel investment in renewables and interconnections aimed at raising the share of clean power in the mix.

What it means: Big users get regulatory certainty to sign bankable behind‐the‐meter and private‐wire deals. Why it matters: Cheaper, cleaner power improves export competitiveness and anchors long‐duration capex in autos, fertilizers and data infrastructure.

Tunisia's 2026 draft budget plans ~52,000 appointments, including 3,728 in Defense Fiscal & defense A finance committee member detailed the distribution of planned hires and regularizations across ministries in the 2026 draft budget. Education takes the largest share, while the Defense Ministry's intake supports professionalization and force readiness. The disclosure follows weeks of debate around fiscal space and growth‐supportive allocations.

What it means: The state is prioritizing core services and security while using natural attrition and targeted recruitment to manage payroll dynamics. Why it matters: Hiring composition will shape wage‐bill pressure, bond pricing and IMF program optics into 2026.

West Africa Nigeria's T‐bill auction heavily oversubscribed across tenors Markets Investors piled into Nigerian Treasury bills at today's sale, reflecting a hunt for yield and confidence in near‐term liquidity. Strong cover was reported on the short and medium tenors, with pricing consistent with recent secondary‐market dynamics. The outcome follows the authorities' signaling of an active bill calendar to manage cash and sterilize liquidity.

What it means: Banks and money‐market funds continue to prefer sovereign paper over riskier corporate credit. Why it matters: Robust funding reduces rollover risk for the sovereign and anchors the short end of the curve, but may crowd out private‐sector lending.

Nigeria sets uniform nationwide prices under Renewed Hope housing scheme Housing policy The federal housing ministry announced standardized pricing by house type to streamline sales and improve affordability. Officials said the framework will apply to ongoing and upcoming estates, with payment options aligned to mortgage partners. The move aims to increase take‐up and reduce regional disparities in unit pricing.

What it means: A national price card simplifies underwriting and buyer expectations across states. Why it matters: Clarity on pricing can accelerate completions, improve mortgage penetration and deepen construction supply chains.:contentReference[oaicite:3]{index=3}

Ghana think tank urges fiscal discipline and transparent costing for 24‐Hour Economy rollout Policy execution The Centre for Policy Scrutiny called for measurable targets, institutional coordination and funding clarity as the government advances its 24‐Hour Economy agenda. The statement presses for line‐item costing and outcomes tracking to avoid unfunded mandates. The intervention comes ahead of key budget and IMF milestones.

What it means: Stakeholders want the program tethered to credible budgets and data‐driven evaluation. Why it matters: Execution quality will determine private‐sector participation, job creation and program durability beyond the political cycle.

East Africa Tanzania begins sugar exports after reaching self‐sufficiency Agri‐business Tanzania announced its first sugar exports in years after domestic output met national demand. Authorities and producers framed the milestone as the payoff from capacity expansions and policy support. Export volumes will be calibrated to protect local availability while opening new regional markets.

What it means: Producers can shift from import‐substitution to export‐oriented planning and FX earnings. Why it matters: A stable sugar balance lowers food inflation risk and frees reserves previously used for imports.

Kenya–Uganda expressway pitched as“investment‐ready” to accelerate corridor traffic Infrastructure Regional authorities signaled that the proposed cross‐border expressway linking Kenya and Uganda has cleared key preparatory steps and is ready for investors. The project is positioned to cut transit times and logistics costs along a major trade artery. Developers are expected to evaluate PPP structures and risk‐sharing terms next.

What it means: Packaging the road for private capital could de‐risk public budgets and speed delivery. Why it matters: Efficient corridors expand regional trade, benefiting manufacturers and agribusiness across the EAC.

Kenya: trade and tourism CEOs report the weakest growth expectations among peers Business sentiment A new sentiment snapshot shows leaders in trade and tourism sectors are the least optimistic on near‐term growth. Executives cite cost pressures, exchange‐rate dynamics and soft consumer demand as key constraints. The read‐out aligns with cautious hiring and capex plans into year‐end.

What it means: Services‐heavy segments remain sensitive to disposable‐income and FX volatility. Why it matters: Sentiment informs bank credit appetite, equity valuations and fiscal revenue trajectories.

Central Africa DRC: Tension in Bunia after FARDC patrol kills FPIC militiaman Security Morning clashes in Bunia, Ituri, followed the killing of a militia member during an army patrol. The incident triggered a standoff between security forces and FPIC elements amid resident anxiety. Authorities urged calm as deployments sought to prevent further escalation.

What it means: Volatility persists despite stabilization efforts and affects road movements and local commerce. Why it matters: Security risk in Ituri raises operating costs for miners, traders and aid agencies, and can spill over into regional supply chains.

Southern Africa South Africa signals renewed push on small modular nuclear (PBMR) Energy strategy A senior policy round‐up today highlighted plans to lift the“care and maintenance” status of the PBMR program early next year. Officials frame advanced nuclear as part of a diversified baseload strategy alongside grid fixes and private renewables. Any restart would hinge on financing, localization goals and updated safety cases.

What it means: Pretoria is revisiting nuclear's role to stabilize supply and reduce diesel peaking reliance. Why it matters: A credible SMR pathway could crowd in industrial investment and support export‐oriented manufacturing if costs pencil out.