Chile's Employment Paradox: The Country That Can't Create Enough Jobs
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) For two and a half years, Chile's unemployment rate has refused to budge - stuck between 8% and 9%, well above pre-pandemic levels.
It's a number that hides a more discomforting truth: while Chile's economy is not collapsing, it can no longer generate enough jobs for its growing population.
Nearly 900,000 Chileans remain unemployed, and many more are trapped in informal or short-term work without social protections. The losses are not evenly spread.
Women face nearly 10% unemployment, almost two points higher than men, and young people entering the workforce confront rejection after rejection. An entire generation is learning that education no longer guarantees opportunity.
Behind the statistics is a visible social shift. Many middle-class professionals - teachers, lawyers, office workers - find themselves applying for any job that offers a paycheck.
Public employment swelled under President Gabriel Boric's left-wing government as a temporary fix, particularly in education and healthcare. But with elections approaching in November, right-wing candidates are campaigning to reverse that expansion.
Chile Faces Jobs Squeeze Amid Economic Strain
José Antonio Kast, the frontrunner, promises to slash six billion dollars in public spending, warning against“political hires.” Economists estimate that could put tens of thousands out of work almost overnight.
Meanwhile, leftist candidate Jeannette Jara wants to raise the minimum wage to 789 dollars a month - a move some say could make formal hiring even harder.
At the heart of the debate lies a vicious circle: higher costs and rigid regulations discourage companies from hiring, yet austerity could devastate families already struggling to survive.
With growth stalled at around 2% a year, immigration rising, and automation reducing labor demand, Chile 's job market has become a pressure cooker.
For the rest of the world, the message is clear: Chile's crisis is not about poverty but the erosion of stability. Its story exposes how even well-managed economies can quietly drift into stagnation - when prosperity stops reaching the people who work hardest to sustain it.
