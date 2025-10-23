Russian Military Aircraft Breach NATO Member Lithuania's Airspace, Spain Scrambles Jets

MENAFN - Live Mint) Two Russian military aircraft briefly entered the airspace of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member Lithuania for 18 seconds on Thursday, the Lithuanian military said. In response, Spanish jets deployed under NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission were scrambled to intercept the planes, the Lithuanian army added.

The two aircraft that breached the Lithuanian airspace were an Su-30 fighter and Il-78 refuelling tanker.

The Lithuanian military said,“Two Russian military aircraft entered NATO member Lithuania airspace for 18 seconds on Thursday. Spanish jets from NATO Baltic Air Police were scrambled in response to the Russian military planes.”

The Spanish jets are now patrolling the area.

The military also said that the two aircraft were possibly on a refuelling training mission when they violated the border at about 1500 GMT, entering Lithuania from Kaliningrad region.

After the incident, Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene said,“This incident once again shows that Russia is behaving like a terrorist state, disregarding international law and the security of neighbouring countries.”

“Lithuania is safe. Together with our allies, we look after and will defend every centimetre of our country,” she added.

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nuseda called the incursion"a blatant breach of international law and territorial integrity of Lithuania. Once again, it confirms the importance of strengthening European air defence readiness."

Last month, three Russian fighter jets entered Estonian airspace in what the Baltic country called an unprecedented violation, triggering the NATO to hold talks amid accusations that Moscow was growing more brazen in testing the alliance.

Donald Trump had then warned the Russian military against breaching airspaces of NATO members, saying“I don't love it.”

Trump said he would soon be briefed by aides on the reported incursion.“I don't love it,” he remarked.“I don't like when that happens. It could be big trouble, but I'll let you know later.”

Nine days earlier, more than 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace. NATO jets shot some of them down, the first time an alliance member had fired on Russian targets since the start of the war in Ukraine.

In late September, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) deployed fighter jets to identify and intercept four Russian military aircraft flying near Alaska.

