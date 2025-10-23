A High-Stakes Moment For Brands As The US Turns 250

MENAFN - PRovoke) As the 250th anniversary of the US approaches, brands are beginning to consider how - or whether - to participate in what is expected to be one of 2026's biggest milestones. The occasion offers clear opportunities to connect with audiences but also carries risk in a climate where patriotic themes can become politicized. Companies looking to engage will need to do so with authenticity, sensitivity and a solid understanding of public sentiment.

In this interview with PRovoke Media, Steven DeLuca, senior partner at Finn Partners, discusses the firm's new Opportunity 250 initiative, which helps clients navigate the anniversary's opportunities and challenges. DeLuca shares findings from Finn's consumer research on attitudes toward brand participation, outlines what to avoid when acknowledging the milestone and explains how tools like AIristotle and Media Forensics can guide brands in testing and refining their messaging:



First, how big a deal is the 250th? Can we expect the same sort of fanfare there was for the bicentennial?



Our research shows that the 250th Anniversary of the United States is a very significant milestone and has the potential to be the biggest moment of 2026. And while it seems to be a bit "under the radar" at the moment, the expectation is that the fanfare will ramp up significantly after January 1.



Where are brands at in terms of preparing for the anniversary, and what are they doing? What are the opportunities? Challenges?



Different brands are at different stages in their preparation. Many of the US destinations and tourism boards that we represent have been planning for over year already. We also began engaging clients in research and planning over the past summer to help start the process of developing product, packaging and marketing materials. And then this fall, it is really dominating the conversation around 2026 planning.



The real opportunity is to make an emotional connection with key audiences - whether that be employees or consumers. Our research shows that a majority of Americans, across all generations, support brands participating in the 250 Anniversary as long as it done in an authentic way and avoids overt commercialization and politization of the moment. If done right, it can lead to more positive sentiment towards a company or brand.



Your research shows consumers support celebrating the event, but I imagine companies are weighing the options very heavily given how quickly things get politicized. Is that the case?



Finding the right fit for your brand and messaging will be key, which is why Finn has invested in building proprietary research tools AIristotle and offerings like Media Forensics that can help brands develop and even test messaging before going wide and of course monitoring it once it is made public. This can help ensure that brands find the right balance of authenticity and audience relevance.



What do you see as safe ways for brands to engage around this event?



Our research shows that consumers are very interested in seeing brands give back to local communities through sponsoring events or supporting the preservation of historical landmarks. And of course, there are opportunities with audiences to conduct 250th Anniversary activations and even promotions or limited-edition packaging.



What should they avoid?



What our survey showed is that consumers or customers don't want businesses doing things that smack as overly promotional - you can't just "wrap your brand in the flag." Consumers want brands to be authentic and for the moment to celebrate the things that we all love about our country.



What do you see as the key to companies acknowledging (or not acknowledging) this successfully?



I like to say, "just because you can, doesn't mean you should.” Companies need to be thoughtful and considerate in their approach. What's right for our CPG clients might not be right for those in the technology sector. And test your messaging. The monitoring and listening tools we have today are so advanced and turnaround time so quick, that taking the extra step to get real-time feedback is just smart business. Lastly, I would say stay customer centric and look at things through your consumers eyes. And if there is doubt, do research to find out what they really want to hear from you.