Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Intoxicated Indian-Origin Trucker Allegedly Causes Crash In US, Killing 3

2025-10-23 03:16:41
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
New York- A 21-year-old Indian-origin truck driver has been accused of causing a semi-truck crash while allegedly driving intoxicated, killing three people in the US state of California earlier this week, according to a media report.

Jashanpreet Singh allegedly rammed his truck into slow-moving traffic in Southern California on Tuesday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.

At least three people were killed and several others injured in the crash.

Quoting police, the report said Singh never hit the brakes of his truck before slamming into the traffic. It also said that toxicology tests confirmed impairment.

He has been arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Singh, an illegal immigrant, crossed the southern border of the US in 2022 and was released pending an immigration hearing, according to the report.

Kashmir Observer

