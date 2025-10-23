Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Air Canada To Present Third Quarter 2025 Results


2025-10-23 03:16:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)


MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Rousseau, Air Canada President and Chief Executive Officer, John Di Bert, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer and President, Cargo, will hold a conference call for analysts at 8:00 AM ET on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, to present the third quarter 2025 results and be available for analysts' questions. Following the analysts' questions, John Di Bert and Pierre Houle, Vice President and Treasurer, will be available to answer questions from term loan B lenders and holders of Air Canada bonds.

Media and the public may access this call on a listen-only basis. Details are as follows:

Date:
 Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Time:
 08:00 a.m. ET
Webcast:
Note: This is a listen-in audio webcast.
By telephone: 647-932-3411 or 1-800-715-9871 (toll-free)
Conference ID 8572108
Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.
Replay: An online replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call at.

Third quarter 2025 results will be released prior to the conference call.

Contact: ...
Internet:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at


MENAFN23102025004107003653ID1110240276

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search