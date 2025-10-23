Air Canada To Present Third Quarter 2025 Results

MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Rousseau, Air Canada President and Chief Executive Officer, John Di Bert, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer and President, Cargo, will hold a conference call for analysts at 8:00 AM ET on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, to present the third quarter 2025 results and be available for analysts' questions. Following the analysts' questions, John Di Bert and Pierre Houle, Vice President and Treasurer, will be available to answer questions from term loan B lenders and holders of Air Canada bonds.

Media and the public may access this call on a listen-only basis. Details are as follows: