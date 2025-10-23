Air Canada To Present Third Quarter 2025 Results
| Date:
|Wednesday, November 5, 2025
| Time:
|08:00 a.m. ET
|Webcast:
|
Note: This is a listen-in audio webcast.
|By telephone:
| 647-932-3411 or 1-800-715-9871 (toll-free)
Conference ID 8572108
Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.
|Replay:
| An online replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call at.
Third quarter 2025 results will be released prior to the conference call.
