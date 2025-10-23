Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Investors Who Lost Money Contact Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Western Alliance Bancorporation (“Western Alliance” or the“Company”) (NYSE: WAL ) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

What Happened?

On October 16, 2025, Western Alliance disclosed information about one of its credit relationships, including that the Company had initiated a lawsuit alleging fraud by a borrower in failing to provide collateral loans in first position, among other claims.

The subject lawsuit claims, among other issues, the borrower breached a business loan and security agreement by forging title policies related to the lien on properties underlying several loans.

On this news, Western Alliance's stock price fell $8.52, or 10.81%, to close at $70.32 on October 16, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

