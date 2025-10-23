The Story That Grew From The Roots Of Truth: Dr. Joyce W. Teal's Latest Children's Book Blossoms With Purpose

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- The Tree That Told a Tale by Dr. Joyce W. Teal, published by Rare Books Media on May 23, 2022 (ISBN: 978-1957848037), is a 30-minute short read in Literature & Fiction designed to inspire honesty, compassion, and self-discovery in young readers. The book transforms the simple imagery of a wise old tree into a heartfelt metaphor for truth and wisdom, encouraging children to find their voice through storytelling and integrity.

In The Tree That Told a Tale, Dr. Joyce W. Teal delivers a captivating story that merges imagination with moral guidance. Through the perspective of a centuries-old tree, readers experience a series of reflective moments that celebrate honesty, empathy, and the deep connection between humanity and nature.

This beautifully written tale encourages young minds to appreciate the lessons embedded in the natural world and understand the value of truth in building character. With its calm, compassionate tone and thoughtful narrative style, The Tree That Told a Tale makes an ideal read-aloud for classrooms, families, and libraries seeking literature that uplifts and teaches.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dr. Joyce W. Teal is an author, educator, and speaker who has spent her career nurturing young minds through literature and learning. With a background in teaching and mentorship, she brings an educator's heart and an artist's imagination to every story she writes.

Under her Un-Teal Then imprint, Dr. Teal has published numerous works focused on character-building and moral development in children. She is recognized within her community for her contributions to education and literacy advocacy, inspiring students and teachers alike to value stories that teach as much as they entertain.

Her mission remains clear: to empower children to read with purpose, think critically, and live truthfully.

Fosters honesty, empathy, and environmental awareness through storytelling.

Written by an experienced educator who understands children's emotional growth.

Ideal for literacy programs, family reading, and classroom moral education.

Encourages critical thinking and emotional intelligence in young readers.

Blends art, nature, and education for holistic learning.

