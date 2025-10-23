403
Finning, Goldmoney, Enerflex At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Altius Minerals Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $36,02. Altius rose 1.6% on volume of 12,693 shares
Aritzia Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $92.68. Aritzia rose 1.6% on volume of 12,693 shares
Enerflex Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $16.49. Enerflex rose 3.1% on volume of 72,569 shares
Extendicare Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $16.01. Wednesday, Extendicare rose 4.3% to $16.02 on volume of 636,415 shares.
Finning International Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $71.40. Finning rose 0.7% to $71.92 on volume of 27,128 shares
Lithium Royalty Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $7.15. Wednesday, Lithium Royalty rose 10.9% to $7.1 on volume of 27,895 shares.
Metal Energy Corp. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 24 cents. Wednesday, Metal Energy announced that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire the NIV Copper Gold porphyry project, located in the Toodoggone district of British Columbia.
Namibia Critical Metals Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 25.5 cents. Namibia Critical rose 40.0% on volume of 509,935 shares
Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (C) Hit a 52-Week High of 37 cents. Energy Plug SEETEL New Energy Co. and Quantum eMotion Corp. announced a strategic collaboration to co-develop and commercialize a 261-kilowatt-hour (kWh) fully integrated AC plug-and-play Battery
Energy Storage System (BESS) engineered for Arctic and high-resilience environments worldwide.
Neupath Health Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 42 cents. No news articles available.
Stingray Group Inc. (T.A) Hit a 52-Week High of $11.27. This week, LG Electronics has partnered with Stingray Music to upgrade its free ad-supported audio streaming service, LG Radio+
Saputo Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $34.64. Wednesday, Saputo rose 2.4% on volume of 1,023,498 shares
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $19.45. Wednesday, the $1.8 billion company owns and operates senior living residences. The property portfolio consists of 43 retirement residences, 46 long-term care (LTC) communities, and 12 managed residences for third parties.
GoldMoney Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $13.17. No news articles available.
Zedcor Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $-$6.49. Zedcor announced that it has entered into an agreement for a new $50 million revolving credit facility with National Bank of Canada, its new primary lending partner.
