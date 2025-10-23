Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation (DPF) Opens The Market
Cannot view this video? Visit:
Dr. Phone Fix is an award-winning, eco-friendly, and customer-centric growth leader in Canada's cell phone and electronics repair and pre-owned resale industry. It has shared the world's award stage with other Canadian companies in London, Rome, Istanbul, and Lisbon. It has been named a Canadian growth leader by the Financial Times and three times by The Globe and Mail. Founded in 2019, Dr. Phone Fix operates 35 corporately owned retail locations across Canada, offering fast and reliable device repairs, certified pre-owned devices, and a wide range of accessories. The Company maintains strong relationships with OEMs and certified suppliers to ensure high-quality service and product offerings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment