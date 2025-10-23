CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - American Salars Lithium Inc. (USLI)

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp)
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 23 octobre/October 2025) - American Salars Lithium Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.
As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 3,613,060 common shares.
The name and symbol will not change.
Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on October 23, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.
_________________________________
American Salars Lithium Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour chaque dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.
En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 3 613 060 actions ordinaires.
Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.
Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 23 octobre 2025. Les négociants sont invités à ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.
| Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée:
| Le 24 OCT 2025
| Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement:
| Le 24 OCT 2025
| Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue:
| Le 24 OCT 2025
| Symbol/Symbole:
| USLI
| NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:
| 029364 20 5
| NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:
| CA029364 20 5 8
| Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:
| 029364106/CA0293641068
MENAFN23102025004218003983ID1110240226
