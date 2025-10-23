Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$167,000 In Revenue From Bull River Mine

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.or theis pleased to report revenues for the Company from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of September 2025, the Company trucked 942 dry metric tonnes ("") of sorted mineralized material to New Afton and the Company received a provisional payment of approximately USD$167,000 for the September 2025 shipments. The mineralized material sent to New Afton graded 2.02% Cu, 0.71 g/t Au and 17.2 g/t Ag.

Proceeds from the sale of mineralized material will be used to offset costs associated with on-going care and maintenance at BRM and costs associated with engineering studies required for and in support of completion of the final permit application to restart the mill and underground operations. The underground continues to be maintained in a dewatered condition. As of August month-end, the ore sorter was decommissioned and the sorter was subsequently returned to the owner in Idaho on September 10, 2025. All higher-grade mineralized material that was processed by the sorter has been trucked to New Afton. Rejects from the sorting process are being stockpiled at the BRM and will provide an initial feed to the mill once the Company receives permission to restart the mine and mill. Additionally, the Company has stockpiled fine mineralized material that was too small to be effectively processed through the sorter. Based on metal prices the Company may continue to truck fine material to New Afton subject to New Afton's ability and interest in accepting a toll feed.

About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (150 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI also owns a 7% interest in XXIX Metal Corp. which holds a 100% interest in the Thierry copper project near Pickle Lake, Ontario and a 100% interest in the Opemiska copper project near Chapais-Chibougamau, Quebec.