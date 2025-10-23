Faculty of Human Sciences Acting Research Professor, Vaal University of Technology

Prof Kaitano Dube is one of South Africa's leading tourism geographers. He is a National Research Foundation of South Africa-rated researcher. He is a Faculty of Human Science research, innovation and commercialisation professor at the Vaal University of Technology, where he also lectures ecotourism management. He is also a visiting professor at Emirates Aviation University, Dubai, UAE.

He is also an independent research consultant for the University of South Africa and an honorary visiting faculty research professor at Chandigarh University in India. He serves as an associate editor for the Cogent Social Sciences tourism section and associate editor for Frontiers in Sustainable Tourism. He serves as editor for Tourism Geographies and the Dzimbahwe Journal of Multidisciplinary Research (DJMR).

He has published more than 50 journal articles and more than 60 book chapters, edited 11 books and co-authored one book that has been highly cited worldwide. His research focuses on tourism, aviation, COVID-19 and climate change. Prof Dube is a curriculum expert who has conducted institutional and programme audits in South Africa as a panel member and chairperson. In South Africa, he has acted as a panel member for programme review for the University of South Africa and Zululand University.

He is an external PhD and Masters examiner for most leading institutions in South Africa and the SADC region. He is also a programme accreditor for the Namibia Council of Higher Education. Prof Dube holds higher education qualifications from various universities, including a BSc Hons in geography and environmental studies from Midlands State University, Zimbabwe, an MSc in geography and PhD environment management from the University of South Africa, a postgraduate diploma in higher education from the Vaal University of Technology and Future Leaders Development Certificate from Wits Business School.



–present Ecotourism Management Lecturer, Vaal University of Technology

2022–present Faculty of Human Science Research Innovation and Commercilalisation Professor, Vaal University of Technology

2023–present Visiting professor, Emirates Aviation University

2024–present Full Professor of Tourism Geography, Vaal University of Technology 2019–2019 Adjunct Lecturer Physical Geography, IIE Monash University South Africa



2025 University of South Africa, Masters in Business Leadership

2018 Vaal University of Technology, Post Graduate Advanced Diploma In Higher Education

2018 University of South Africa, PhD Environmental Management

2018 Witwatersrand University Johannesburg, Certificate Future Leader Development

2013 University of South Africa, MSc Geography 2006 Midlands State University, Hons BSc Geography



2022 Tourism in Marine Environments, Conservation and sustainability of coastal city tourism in the advent of Seal Level Rise in Durban, South Africa

2022 International Journal of Geoheritage and Parks, Climate change risk assessment of heritage tourism sites within South African national parks

2022 Bulletin of Geography. Socio-economic Series, COVID-19 and the global cruise ship industry: potential recovery and reformation pathways

2022 Protected Areas and Tourism in Southern Africa, Nature-based tourism resources and climate change in Southern Africa: Implications for conservation and development sustainability

2022 International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, Global Warming and Its Implications on Nature Tourism at Phinda Private Game Reserve, South Africa

2022 African Journal of Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure, Tourist Perceptions of the Impacts of Climate Variability and Change on Botanical Gardens

2022 Physics and Chemistry of the Earth, Parts A/B/C, COVID-19 vaccine-induced recovery and the implications of vaccine apartheid on the global tourism industry

2021 Cyclones in Southern Africa, Cyclones in Southern Africa

2021 African Journal of Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure, Implications of COVID-19 Induced Lockdown on the South African Tourism Industry and Prospects for Recovery

2021 Current Issues in Tourism, COVID-19 cripples global restaurant and hospitality industry

2021 Journal of Air Transport Management, COVID-19 pandemic and prospects for recovery of the global aviation industry

2020 Counting the Cost of COVID-19 on the Global Tourism Industry, Counting the Cost of COVID-19 on the Global Tourism Industry

2020 Scaling up SDGs Implementation, &Beyond's Response to the Twin Challenges of Pollution and Climate Change in the Context of SDGs

2020 Environmental Development, Evidence and impact of climate change on South African national parks. Potential implications for tourism in the Kruger National Park

2020 INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ECONOMICS AND FINANCE, Tourism and sustainable development goals in the African context

2020 Scaling up SDGs Implementation, Major global aircraft manufacturers and emerging responses to the SDGs Agenda

2020 Journal of Outdoor Recreation and Tourism, Vulnerability of nature-based tourism to climate variability and change: Case of Kariba resort town, Zimbabwe

2020 Current Issues in Tourism, COVID-19 cripples global restaurant and hospitality industry

2020 Bulletin of Geography. Socio-economic Series, Tourist perceptions and attitudes regarding the impacts of climate change on Victoria Falls

2020 GeoJournal, Sustainable Development Goals localisation in the tourism sector: lessons from Grootbos Private Nature Reserve, South Africa

2020 The Journal for Transdisciplinary Research in Southern Africa, Tourism business operators' perceptions, knowledge and attitudes towards climate change at Victoria Falls

2020 African Geographical Review, Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sustainability in Victoria Falls: Focus on Hotels, Tour Operators and Related Attractions

2020 Journal of Outdoor Recreation and Tourism, Climate change-induced droughts and tourism: Impacts and responses of Western Cape Province, South Africa

2019 Environmental Development, Climate change and the aviation sector: A focus on the Victoria Falls tourism route

2019 Environmental Development, Climate change and the aviation sector: A focus on the Victoria Falls tourism route

2019 Environment, Development and Sustainability, Climate change and potential impacts on tourism: evidence from the Zimbabwean side of the Victoria Falls

2018 Environmental Science & Policy, Climate variability, change and potential impacts on tourism: Evidence from the Zambian side of the Victoria Falls

2018 African Journal of Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure, Tourists' knowledge and perceptions on the impact of climate change on tourism in Okavango Delta, Botswana

2016 South African Journal of Agricultural Extension, Implications of rural irrigation schemes on household economy. A case of Lower Gweru Irrigation Scheme, Zimbabwe 2015 South African Journal of Agricultural Extension, Irrigation technology for smallholder farmers: a strategy for achieving household food security in Lower Gweru Zimbabwe



2025 National Research Foundation of South Africa Conference Grant Role: 1 Funding Source: National Research Foundation of South Africa

2025 Conference Grant Role: 1 Funding Source: South Africa National Convention Bureau 2025 Conference Grant Role: 1 Funding Source: Presidential Climate Change Commission

