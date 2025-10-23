$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Sergey V. Popov

2025-10-23 03:14:12
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Economics, Cardiff University
I'm currently working as a Senior Lecturer in the Cardiff Business School. I am working mostly in the fields of applied micro and econometrics, I invent models, quantify their predictions and test their consistency with the data.

Experience
  • 2017–present Lecturer in Economics, Cardiff University
  • 2013–2017 Lecturer in Economics, Queen's University Belfast
  • 2011–2013 Docent, Higher School of Economics
Education
  • 2011 University of Illinois, PhD
  • 2005 New Economics School, MA in Economics
  • 2003 Novosibirsk State University, Specialist in Economics
Professional Memberships
  • Higher Education Academy
  • American Economic Association
  • Royal Economic Society
  • European Economic Association

The Conversation

