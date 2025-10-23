Assistant Professor in Environmental Policy and Politics, Dublin City University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Prof. Danny Marks is an Assistant Professor of Environmental Politics and Policy in the School of Law and Government at Dublin City University. His research interests include political ecology, environmental justice, and climate governance, with a particular focus on Southeast Asia. A prominent advocate for addressing major environmental challenges, Dr Marks is frequently cited by national and international agencies and institutions, including NASA, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the World Bank, the European Commission, and various United Nations bodies. His regular media contributions appear in outlets such as The Guardian, Al Jazeera, and Reuters, among many others. He is also a lead author for the Asia chapter of the upcoming IPCC report on Impacts, Adaptation, and Vulnerability.

–present Assistant Professor in Environmental Policy and Politics, Dublin City University



PhD, University of Sydney 2010 Johns Hopkins SAIS, MA in International Affairs

ExperienceEducation