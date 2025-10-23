$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024
John Groeger

  Professor of Psychology, School of Social Sciences, Nottingham Trent University
My primary research interests are in the measurement of cognitive function; the factors that can protect (sleep, practice, aptitude, genes, pharmaceuticals) or challenge (sleep loss, circadian phase, pain, brain injury, age, inexperience) performance, and the relevance of what we measure under controlled laboratory circumstances to everyday functioning (e.g. activities of daily living, work, driving, etc). I am increasingly interested in the effects of disease and disability on sleep, and vice versa. Much of my work is necessarily multidisciplinary, and focuses increasingly on the biological and neurological underpinning of cognitive performance.

Over the last three years I have provided advice/research support for Amazon, Children's Sleep Charity, Continental, The Family Fund, Manchester United FC, and Vodafone, largely concerning links between sleep and human performance.

Experience
  • 2012–present Professor, University of Hull
Honours

FBPsS


