Lecturer in the School of Psychological Science, University of Bristol

Dr Philip Newall is a Lecturer at the University of Bristol's School of Psychological Science. Previously, Philip completed a PhD at the University of Stirling in 2016, before going on to postdoctoral research fellowships at Technical University Munich, the University of Warwick, and Central Queensland University's Experimental Gambling Research Laboratory. Philip is a member of the Advisory Board for Safer Gambling – an advisory group of the Gambling Commission in Great Britain, and was a special advisor to the House of Lords Select Committee Enquiry on the Social and Economic Impact of the Gambling Industry. Philip's research applies concepts and research methods from behavioural science to gambling. Philip is on the editorial board of the journal Addiction Research & Theory.

2022–2025 Lecturer, University of Bristol

University of Stirling, PhD in Behavioural Science

ExperienceEducation