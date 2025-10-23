Carolyn Yule's research uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative methods to examine how life course events and processes shape stability and change in criminal behaviour. She also investigates how criminal court decisions shape the lives of criminal justice involved individuals.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.