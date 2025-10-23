403
Carolyn Yule
- Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Guelph
Carolyn Yule's research uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative methods to examine how life course events and processes shape stability and change in criminal behaviour. She also investigates how criminal court decisions shape the lives of criminal justice involved individuals.Experience
- 2019–present Associate professor, University of Guelph 2010–2019 Assistant professor, University of Guelph
- 2010 University of Toronto, PhD 2001 University of Toronto, MA 1999 University of British Columbia, BA
- 2024 Reasonable bail or bail at all costs? Defence counsel perspectives on a coercive environment, Canadian Journal of Law and Society 2024 A post-pandemic bail system: Lessons learned from supervising accused during covid 19., The Howard Journal of Crime and Justice 2024 “'It's a set up': examining the relationship between bail conditions and the revolving door of justice”, Current Issues in Criminal Justice 2023 “He's in jail now and I don't feel bad”: Analyzing Sureties' Decisions to Report Bail Violations, International Journal on Responsibility 2023 Reflections from accused: Advice on navigating life on bail., The Howard Journal of Crime and Justice 2022 Unbreaking Bail? Post-Antic Trends in Bail Outcomes, Canadian Journal of Law and Society 2022 Mental Health Outcomes of Youth In-Care: Investigating the Effect of General Strain and Self-control Theories, Child and Adolescent Social Work Journal 2022 The paradox of pre-conviction punishment: the experience of living with bail conditions, Journal of Crime and Justice 2020 Examining the Risk and Predictive Factors for Marijuana and Alcohol Use among Adolescent Youth in Out-of-Home Care, Journal of Child & Adolescent Substance Abuse 2019 Negotiating Release? Analysing Decision Making in Bail Court, Canadian Journal of Criminology and Criminal Justice 2017 Relationship (A)Symmetries and Violence: Comparing Intimates and Nonpartners, Violence Against Women 2017 Situational Variations in, and Women's Accounts of, Avoided Acts of Serious Intimate Partner Violence, Violence Against Women 2014 Understanding the local life circumstances of female offenders: Mothering, illegal earnings, and drug use, British Journal of Criminology 2011 Fighting over trivial things: Explaining the issue of contention in violent altercations, Criminology 2011 Assumable risk: Violent crime and factors influencing parole release decisions among female offenders, Punishment and Society
- 2019 Life on Bail: The Social Consequences of Conditional Release Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada
