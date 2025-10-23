Medvedev: 'Peacemaker' Trump On Path To War
"They will, of course, say he could not help but be pressured in Congress, etc. This does not change the main point: the decisions taken are an act of war against Russia," the former president wrote on Telegram.
"And now, Trump has fully aligned himself with insane Europe."
Moreover, Medvedev noted a "latest swing of the Trump pendulum," claiming that the US leader decided to focus on reaching "victory precisely where it is possible. On the ground, not behind a desk."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment