Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Medvedev: 'Peacemaker' Trump On Path To War

Medvedev: 'Peacemaker' Trump On Path To War


2025-10-23 03:12:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev claimed on Thursday that United States President Donald Trump, whom he described as a false peacemaker, has set himself on a "warpath" against his country by introducing new sanctions on its oil sector, Azernews reports.

"They will, of course, say he could not help but be pressured in Congress, etc. This does not change the main point: the decisions taken are an act of war against Russia," the former president wrote on Telegram.

"And now, Trump has fully aligned himself with insane Europe."

Moreover, Medvedev noted a "latest swing of the Trump pendulum," claiming that the US leader decided to focus on reaching "victory precisely where it is possible. On the ground, not behind a desk."

MENAFN23102025000195011045ID1110240154

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search