US National Debt Surpasses $38 Tn As Fiscal Gap Widens

The gap between U.S. government spending and budget revenues continues to widen rapidly, reflecting deepening fiscal challenges in the world's largest economy, Azernews reports, citing foreign media sources.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%