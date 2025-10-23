Zelensky: European Countries Also Have Long-Range Weapons, Talks Are Underway

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this in his address to participants in the European Council meeting taking place in Brussels on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

"Long-range weapons are not only in the United States – some European countries also have them, including Tomahawks. We are already talking to the countries that can help," Zelensky said.

He urged EU summit participants "to support everything that helps Ukraine get such capabilities, because it really makes a difference for Russia."

"Just look at how nervous Putin became when this topic came up. He understands that long-range weapons can truly change the course of the war," Zelensky said.

Zelensky, Fiala discuss bolstering Ukraine's air defenses

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that the United States has a large stock of Tomahawk missiles and did not rule out providing them to Ukraine. He even jokingly offered some to Argentine President Javier Milei. However, after a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the U.S. president changed his position.