Zelensky Calls On EU Summit Participants To Unblock Opening Of Negotiation Clusters


2025-10-23 03:12:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He said this in his address to participants in the European Council meeting taking place in Brussels on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

"Last but not least, for more than six months, progress on the clusters in Ukraine's EU accession talks has been blocked, and it's not fair and it's not good for all of us and for Europe and for Ukraine. And Ukraine has done everything needed to open the clusters on time. The blockage is artificial and we need to find a way to move forward," Zelensky said.

According to the president, EU enlargement means more stability in Europe.

"It's also part of our shared defense – part of Europe's geopolitical security. And I urge you to find a way for the EU to keep its promises just like Ukraine is keeping its own," Zelensky said.

As reported, Hungary, invoking the principle of unanimity in EU enlargement decisions, has been blocking the start of Ukraine's accession negotiations.

