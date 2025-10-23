Zelensky Calls On EU Summit Participants To Unblock Opening Of Negotiation Clusters
"Last but not least, for more than six months, progress on the clusters in Ukraine's EU accession talks has been blocked, and it's not fair and it's not good for all of us and for Europe and for Ukraine. And Ukraine has done everything needed to open the clusters on time. The blockage is artificial and we need to find a way to move forward," Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky: European countries also have long-range weapons, talks are underway
According to the president, EU enlargement means more stability in Europe.
"It's also part of our shared defense – part of Europe's geopolitical security. And I urge you to find a way for the EU to keep its promises just like Ukraine is keeping its own," Zelensky said.
As reported, Hungary, invoking the principle of unanimity in EU enlargement decisions, has been blocking the start of Ukraine's accession negotiations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment