Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
European Union To Support Ukraine Financially Over Next Two Years - Zelensky

European Union To Support Ukraine Financially Over Next Two Years - Zelensky


2025-10-23 03:12:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President made this announcement during a press conference in Brussels, according to a Ukrinform correspondent. Ukrinform is broadcasting the President's conversation with journalists.

Zelensky said that money was a very important signal and a form of pressure from the EU, and expressed gratitude for the European Union's signal that it would provide financial support to Ukraine in 2026–2027.

Read also: Zelensky: European countries also have long-range weapons, talks are underway

The events are being broadcast by the Office of the President. Ukrinform is retransmitting the event on the YouTube channel.

Photo: screenshot

MENAFN23102025000193011044ID1110240140



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search