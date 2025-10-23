European Union To Support Ukraine Financially Over Next Two Years - Zelensky
Zelensky said that money was a very important signal and a form of pressure from the EU, and expressed gratitude for the European Union's signal that it would provide financial support to Ukraine in 2026–2027.Read also: Zelensky: European countries also have long-range weapons, talks are underway
The events are being broadcast by the Office of the President. Ukrinform is retransmitting the event on the YouTube channel.
Photo: screenshot
