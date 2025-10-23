Government Allocates ₴8.4 Billion From Reserve Fund To Secure Heating Season

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“The funds will be provided to NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine for the purchase of imported natural gas necessary to ensure uninterrupted heat supply to Ukrainian households. This decision will help prevent disruptions in heat supply, reduce the risk of man-made disasters, and support the stable operation of the energy system,” the statement reads.

In addition, the financing will make it possible to prepare gas reserves for the winter.

Lithuanian president on US sanctions against Rosneft, Lukoil: This is a game changer

“Uninterrupted heat supply for Ukrainians is a matter of national resilience. We must guarantee the stable functioning of the energy system even under martial law. This decision enables the government to respond promptly to challenges, strengthens energy security, and creates the conditions for a stable heating season,” said Vitaliy Kindrativ, Deputy Minister of Economy.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated ₴93.6 million from the state budget's reserve fund for the installation of eight cogeneration units at heat supply facilities and a hospital in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine