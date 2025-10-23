SP Adeel Akbar's Suicide: Final Phone Call Remains A Mystery

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Superintendent of Police (SP) Industrial Area, Adeel Akbar, allegedly took his own life after receiving a phone call at his office in Islamabad's I-9 area, leaving investigators puzzled over the contents of the final conversation.

According to sources, SP Adeel Akbar reportedly snatched a pistol from his gunman and shot himself in the chest. He was immediately shifted to PIMS Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police officials rushed to the scene and took the gunman and other personnel present at the time of the incident into custody.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Ali Nasir Rizvi, also reached the hospital and obtained details of the post-mortem report.

SP Adeel Akbar, a 46th Common officer, had previously served in Balochistan. He belonged to Kamonki in district Sialkot. After funeral prayers at the Islamabad Police Lines, his body will be sent to his hometown with official honours.

Police have seized the pistol, blood-stained uniform, and other evidence from the scene. The weapon has been sent to NADRA for fingerprint verification.

A special investigation team is now probing the origin of the last phone call received by the SP and what conversation took place. Sources said investigators are analysing voice recordings and mobile data in an effort to uncover the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.