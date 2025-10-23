Azerbaijan And Türkiye Parley Economic Cooperation Development

Azerbaijan And Türkiye Parley Economic Cooperation Development
Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli met with Chairperson of the Board of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Friendship, Cooperation, and Solidarity Foundation (TADIV) Aygun Attar and Chairperson of the DEIK Türkiye-Azerbaijan Business Council Selcuk Akat.
Representatives of Turkish companies operating in industry, real estate, finance, banking, and other sectors also participated in the meeting.
The meeting emphasized that the foundation, established on the initiative of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev, has contributed to the development of cultural and economic activities between the two countries.
Besides, the meeting highly appreciated the effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in various economic sectors.
Information was provided about the favorable investment and business environment created in Azerbaijan, as well as the business opportunities in the liberated territories.
The prospects for mutually beneficial partnerships were discussed, with Turkish business entities expressing interest in operating in Azerbaijan and benefiting from its business environment.
