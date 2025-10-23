403
Jordanian, Italian Meeting Discusses Ways To Enhance Gaza Humanitarian Support
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, October 23 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Thursday hosted a Jordanian-Italian meeting to discuss joint cooperation and coordination in enhancing humanitarian support to the Gaza Strip and efforts to end the humanitarian suffering facing the strip.
The meeting, which was attended by a number of relevant Jordanian authorities, went over ways to ensure an "immediate and effective" response that meets the strip's humanitarian needs in the food security, health, education, shelter, and basic infrastructure areas.
According to a ministry statement, the discussions also tackled ongoing Jordanian efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through the Jordanian aid corridor.
The two sides stressed the need to remove all restrictions impeding delivery of the corridor-transported humanitarian assistance, calling for increasing aid during the next phase in coordination with Arab and friendly countries and specialized United Nations organizations.
