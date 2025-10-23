Investment Minister Visits King Hussein Bin Talal Development Area In Mafraq

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, Oct. 23 (Petra)-- Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh conducted a field visit on Thursday to the King Hussein Bin Talal Development Area in Mafraq to follow up on the implementation of the work plan prepared in line with the outcomes of the recent meeting with developers of the Kingdom's development zones.During the visit, Abu Ghazaleh met with Chairperson of the Board of Directors Khalif Al-Khawaldeh and Director General of Mafraq Development Company Lisa Dughmi to discuss ways to enhance the area's readiness to attract new investments and improve services provided to existing investors.The King Hussein Bin Talal Development Area is considered one of Jordan's strategic development zones, distinguished by its prime location near the Syrian and Iraqi borders and approximately 60 kilometers northeast of Amman. Its position makes it a key gateway connecting Jordan to regional and international markets and a strategic opportunity for supporting reconstruction efforts in Syria and boosting regional trade.Located along a network of modern highways linking Jordan with Syria, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia, the area enjoys a competitive advantage as a central logistics hub that facilitates the flow of goods and services across regional markets.With its robust logistics readiness and integrated infrastructure, the area is well-positioned to serve as a primary gateway for reconstruction efforts in the region, particularly in the industrial and service sectors.Declared a development zone in 2008, the area was established to stimulate industrial and logistics activity and attract investment to the governorates. It is managed by Mafraq Development Corporation, the main developer.Investments in the area currently total around JD719 million, comprising 78 operating or under-construction companies that provide more than 1,850 jobs. Projects under design and construction are expected to generate an additional 2,100 jobs in the coming period, strengthening the area's role as a key destination for industrial and logistics investments and a promising regional services hub in line with the Economic Modernization Vision.The minister's tour included visits to the National Company for Employment and Training and its Jordanian-German Center of Excellence for Solar Energy, where he reviewed their role in training local youth and supplying new investors with skilled workers to support their projects and boost productivity.Abu Ghazaleh emphasized the importance of the National Company's role in creating sustainable job opportunities for local communities and equipping them with the technical and vocational skills demanded by the industrial and renewable energy sectors.The center currently trains around 900 male and female participants, with a post-graduation employment rate of about 70 percent reflecting the impact of its programs in supporting local development and meeting investors' needs for skilled labor.The minister also visited Petra Engineering Industries Co., one of Jordan's leading global manufacturers of air conditioning and refrigeration systems. The company represents a pioneering local investment of approximately JD8.6 million.Its Mafraq branch employs over 300 workers, and its products are exported to markets in the United States, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East demonstrating the competitiveness of Jordanian industries in global markets and their contribution to enhancing national exports.During his tour, Abu Ghazaleh listened to investors' feedback on operational challenges and ways to improve the business environment within the zone. He stressed that the Ministry of Investment is committed to maintaining direct and continuous communication with investors under its "aftercare services" approach, which aims to support existing investments, enhance their competitiveness, and attract new ones that drive economic growth and job creation.This visit comes as part of the Ministry's ongoing field efforts to monitor investment projects, strengthen coordination with development zone administrations, and create a conducive investment environment that supports balanced development and quality investments across Jordan's governorates further solidifying the Kingdom's position as a regional hub for industry, trade, and logistics.