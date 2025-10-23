Crown Prince Attends Closing Ceremony Of Arab Camel Racing Cup, Jordan Camel Racing And Nabataean Poetry Festival

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Al Disi, Oct. 23 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Thursday attended the closing ceremony of the second Arab Camel Racing Cup, hosted in Jordan for the first time, and the fifth Jordan Camel Racing and Nabataean Poetry Festival.The Crown Prince watched the final laps of the Arab Camel Racing Cup and the Jordan Camel Racing Festival, which took place in Al Disi area in the Kingdom's south, in addition to a performance by the Public Security Directorate Royal Desert Forces' camel patrols unit.During the ceremony, attended by President of the International Camel Racing Federation Prince Fahad bin Jalawi, the Crown Prince presented prizes to the winners.Competitors from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Sudan, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Somalia, and Djibouti took part in the 2025 Arab Camel Racing Cup.