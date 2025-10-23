Ireland Data Center Colocation Market To Exceed $1.86 Billion By 2030 Arizton

According to Arizton research, the Ireland data center colocation market size was valued at USD 580 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.45% during the forecast period. As part of the FLAP-D ecosystem, Ireland holds a strategic position in Europe's colocation landscape, with 35 operational facilities as of December 2024. Dublin remains the primary hub for investment, while secondary cities such as Cork, Galway, Wicklow, and Ennis are expected to see significant growth during the forecast period.

Building the Future of Data Centers: Construction Innovation Meets Market Demand

In Ireland, Vantage Data Centers' DUB1 facility in Dublin is setting a new benchmark for sustainable data center infrastructure, combining advanced construction technologies with market-leading operational efficiency. The facility leverages liquid cooling systems with a closed-loop chilled water setup, enabling it to efficiently manage high-density computing workloads while running entirely on renewable energy. By integrating cooling directly into server racks, DUB1 achieves superior energy efficiency compared with traditional air-cooled systems, reducing power consumption and operational costs. These innovations enhance reliability, scalability, and performance, positioning the facility to meet growing enterprise and cloud computing demand. As a model for green data center design, DUB1 reflects the broader market trend toward energy-efficient infrastructure, supporting Ireland's 2050 carbon neutrality targets and encouraging wider adoption of sustainable technologies across the industry.

Ireland's IoT Market to Set to Reach $6.23B by 2030, Driving Data Center Growth

The Ireland Internet of Things (IoT) market is projected to generate over $4.20 billion in revenue by the end of 2025, reaching approximately $6.23 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.11%. Ireland's IoT strategies are strongly linked to its advanced technology ecosystem, emphasizing efficient data collection, processing, and cybersecurity to support the expansion of the data center market. Key initiatives, such as integrating IoT with edge computing, deploying smart sensors for real-time monitoring, and ensuring secure data transmission and storage, are driving the demand for scalable, high-performance data center infrastructure.

The E-Denderry initiative, for instance, employs IoT sensors with LoRaWAN technology to monitor and manage parking, waste collection, air quality, and building systems, improving operational efficiency. The combination of IoT and big data continues to increase requirements for high-performance servers, elevated rack power densities, and advanced data center designs, including converged and hyperconverged infrastructure. These trends emphasize the need for energy-efficient, scalable data centers to support Ireland's digital transformation and the growing IoT-driven economy.

Vendor Landscape

Existing Colocation Operators



CyrusOne

Echelon Data Centres

EdgeConneX

JCD Group

K2 Data Centres

Digital Realty

Keppel Data Centres

Prescient Data Centres

Pure Data Centres Other

New Operators



Art Data Centres

AVAIO Digital

Energia Data Centre

EngieNode

JCD Group

GreenScale Vantage Data Centers

