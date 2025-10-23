Friend Box Company Celebrates 130+ Years As A Trusted Leader In Custom Packaging

Friend Box Company, an independently-owned manufacturer with more than 140 years of history, continues to set the standard for premium rigid boxes and specialty packaging. Founded in 1884, the company has built its reputation on craftsmanship, innovation, and long-lasting client partnerships.

Unlike companies that rely on short-term trends or broad expansion narratives, Friend Box has grown steadily by staying true to its mission: delivering high-quality packaging that combines creativity, durability, and practicality. Over the decades, the company has proudly served a broad range of clients across industries, helping brands showcase their products with packaging that stands out in competitive markets.

“Reaching 140 years is an incredible milestone for our team,” said Charlie Fox, CEO of Friend Box Company.“It's proof that staying true to craftsmanship, creativity, and strong client relationships never goes out of style. While our technology and processes have evolved, our mission remains the same - to create packaging that inspires confidence, elevates brands, and leaves a lasting impression.”

A Legacy of Craftsmanship

Since its founding in 1884, Friend Box has remained independently owned and operated, allowing it to uphold the values that have guided the company for generations. From its early beginnings serving local businesses to becoming a recognized partner for national brands, Friend Box has embraced change while holding fast to its commitment to quality.

That long-standing legacy is backed by a dedicated team of experienced designers, engineers, and craftspeople who continue to blend tradition with modern technology.

Innovation That Serves Clients

Friend Box specializes in designing and manufacturing premium rigid boxes and specialty packaging that balance structural integrity with visual impact. Leveraging cutting-edge manufacturing technology, the company creates packaging solutions that not only meet functional requirements but also give products a competitive edge.

“At Friend Box, we love a challenge. Our process is easy, responsive, and powered by precision - from the first prototype to the final product. With advanced in-house design software, CAD equipment, and skilled craftsmanship, we deliver production-quality prototypes and the most efficient, accurate results possible. We don't just make boxes; we engineer packaging that elevates perceived value and inspires customers to try your product. Every detail reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence - because we know that the first impression often starts with the box.” - Friend Box Team

Built on Relationships

For Friend Box, every packaging solution begins with understanding the client's unique goals. By combining a collaborative approach with technical expertise, the company has helped clients in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to luxury products create packaging that reflects their brand identity and builds stronger connections with customers.

“Every great box starts with a conversation. At Friend Box, our relationships are built on responsiveness, flexibility, and decades of trust - some lasting more than 50 years. We care, communicate, and perform, working side by side with our clients through an extremely collaborative process where everyone has input and quality is everyone's concern. Our clients return because their customers love their boxes - and because they know they can always count on the Friend Box team to deliver thoughtful guidance, flawless execution, and results that strengthen their brand.” - Friend Box Team

About Friend Box Company

Friend Box Company is an independently-owned box manufacturer with over 130 years of history designing and producing premium rigid boxes and specialty packaging. Headquartered in [Danvers, MA], the company is committed to delivering custom packaging solutions that combine creativity, durability, and performance. With a passionate, experienced team and cutting-edge manufacturing technology, Friend Box helps clients across industries stand out in competitive markets.