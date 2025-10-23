Dr James L Decker Revives The Heart Of Leadership In His New Book

In an era when healthcare often feels impersonal and transactional, Dr. James L. Decker, DHA, LFACHE, calls for a return to compassionate, servant leadership in his insightful new book, Reviving the Heart of Leadership. Drawing from nearly five decades of experience as a healthcare executive, Dr. Decker offers an honest reflection on the challenges within today's healthcare system and the leadership philosophies that can help restore humanity to the profession.

Reviving the Heart of Leadership examines the growing disconnect between healthcare leaders and the people they serve patients, employees, and communities. Dr. Decker highlights how well-intentioned but authoritarian leadership styles may contribute to employee dissatisfaction, weakened loyalty, and declining morale. Through personal stories and hard-earned lessons, he challenges leaders to embrace empathy, integrity, and sound judgment as the foundation for meaningful change.

“It is time for those in leadership positions to change course before we reach the point of no return,” says Dr. Decker.“A healthy dose of compassion 'heart' may be exactly what the doctor ordered.”

About the Author

Dr. James L. (Jim) Decker is a retired healthcare executive with over 47 years of distinguished leadership experience, having held senior executive positions across four hospitals and health systems in Tennessee and concluding his career as CEO of a regional blood center. A native of Zachary, Louisiana, Dr. Decker holds multiple advanced degrees, including a Doctor of Health Administration from the Medical University of South Carolina. His numerous honors include the UAB Alumnus of the Year Award (1995), the Tennessee ACHE Regent's Award (2009), and the MUSC Distinguished Alumnus of the Year Award (2023).

A Life Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and former board member of multiple healthcare associations, Dr. Decker now serves as Adjunct Faculty at South College and the University of Tennessee. He resides in Knoxville, Tennessee, with his wife, Michelle.

A Call to Compassionate Leadership

Through Reviving the Heart of Leadership, Dr. Decker invites readers, particularly corporate and healthcare leaders, to reflect on how they can bring empathy and humanity back into their organizations. He reminds us that compassion, not control, is the true measure of leadership.







Global Book Network with Logan Crawford!

Watch the full interview on YouTube.