Picard Medical Leads The Global Race For A Total Artificial Heart With The World's Only Approved Device

MENAFN - GetNews) The field of cardiovascular medicine is undergoing a revolutionary transformation, driven by rapid advancements in medical technology. At the forefront of this innovation is Picard Medical (Stock Code: PMI). Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Arizona, USA, this pioneering company specializes in the development of advanced Total Artificial Heart (TAH) solutions. Following its successful public listing on August 30, 2025, Picard Medical has firmly established itself as a leader in the TAH landscape, backed by profound expertise and a wealth of experience.







Picard Medical's flagship product, the SynCardia Temporary Total Artificial Heart, holds the unique distinction of being the world's only implantable TAH approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada. To date, more than 2,100 SynCardia TAH devices have been successfully implanted across 27 countries, serving as a critical bridge to transplantation for patients suffering from biventricular heart failure. This significant clinical adoption underscores the device's exceptional reliability and the high level of trust it has earned from the global medical community.

The SynCardia TAH boasts several core technological advantages. Its ventricles feature a meticulously engineered blood-contacting surface, informed by extensive clinical implantation history. The system comprises three main components: the internally implanted device, which includes left and right artificial ventricles; an external pneumatic driver; and a percutaneous drive line connecting them. The implantation procedure aligns with standard surgical techniques familiar to cardiac transplant surgeons, ensuring a relatively mature operational protocol. The drivers powering the SynCardia TAH are highly adaptable, designed for use in both hospital settings (the Companion 2 Driver) and at home (the Freedom® Driver). Utilizing redundant pneumatic pumping mechanisms, they generate a true pulsatile flow, providing stable circulatory support to maintain vital organ function while patients await a donor heart.

Innovation remains the cornerstone of Picard Medical's R&D strategy. The company is actively pioneering the development of the world's first fully implantable total artificial heart, a groundbreaking endeavor poised to offer a new, permanent therapeutic alternative for global biventricular failure patients and reshape the traditional treatment paradigm.

In the near term, the company is focused on innovating its driver technology and expanding the indications for the SynCardia TAH from a Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT) to also include Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC). The BTC solution is specifically designed for patients who require additional time for medical optimization, evaluation, or stabilization before they can be deemed eligible for a transplant. For instance, some patients may have contraindications that temporarily preclude transplantation; the BTC therapy provides the necessary circulatory support, granting them precious time to improve their health status and potentially qualify for a donor heart, thereby significantly enhancing their survival prospects. Concurrently, Picard Medical is aggressively expanding its commercial footprint into new international markets to benefit a broader patient population.

The company's next-generation product, the fully implantable Emperor Total Artificial Heart (“Emperor”), is currently undergoing non-clinical bench testing. Designed to provide pulsatile flow without the need for an external pneumatic driver, the Emperor promises to dramatically improve patient convenience and quality of life. Based on the outcomes of these non-clinical tests, the company anticipates submitting the Emperor for FDA approval around 2028-a move expected to further solidify PMI's leadership in the TAH arena.

Picard Medical's competitive advantages are substantial. While a French competitor has obtained CE Mark approval in Europe for its Aeson® TAH device, no other artificial hearts beyond the SynCardia and Aeson are approved for commercial use. Another key competitor, BiVACOR, has only recently commenced early-stage human clinical trials and lacks head-to-head comparative data against existing products. Picard Medical stands apart through its proven technology, robust intellectual property portfolio, deep specialized knowledge, and unparalleled clinical experience, positioning it as the undeniable frontrunner in the field.

Driven by cutting-edge innovation and a commitment to high-quality products, Picard Medical maintains a patient-centric approach, continuously advancing the field of mechanical circulatory support. Its achievements not only provide more viable treatment options for patients but also set a new benchmark for the industry. Looking ahead, Picard Medical will continue to deepen its expertise in total artificial heart technology, delivering more advanced and reliable solutions to patients worldwide with biventricular failure, enhancing their quality of life, and leading the industry toward a brighter future as a shining star in the realm of medical technology.