Kuwait Boosts Humanitarian Partnership With US Through KAF
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait, through the Kuwait-America Foundation (KAF), affirmed on Thursday its firm commitment to disseminating the values of humanitarian tolerance and understanding, and enhancing cultural and educational communication among nations.
This is done through a pioneering educational initiatives topped with "Do the Write Things" program that contributes to building generations able to disregard violence and extremism.
This program embodies Kuwait's appreciation to the US for its role in liberating the country in 1991.
It aims to strengthen positive dialogue at US schools and encourage students to express their opinions about the means of combating violence through writing and innovation in a manner that cements joint values between the two friendly countries.
The recent visit by Minister of Electricity, Water, Renewable Energy, and Acting Finance Minister and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem to Washington was important as it contributed to pushing ahead the KAF's efforts toward further cultural and educational collaboration.
Also, the visit by the Kuwaiti delegation during the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund had a key role in enhancing Kuwait's leading status in backing border-crossing development and humanitarian initiatives.
In a ceremony held by Kuwait's Ambassador to the US Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah featuring the delegation of Kuwait Banking Association, Al-Mukhaizeem affirmed the importance of programs carried out by the KAF that embody unwavering humanitarian values.
He elaborated that the "Do the Write Thing" is a practical exemplary of purposeful societal partnership between Kuwait and the US, adding that it also shows Kuwait's positive role in supporting initiatives which establish tolerance and dialogue.
Meanwhile, Ambassador Sheikha Al-Zain underlined the key role of educational and humanitarian dimension of the program in combating violence and extremism at schools and boosting building understanding bridges between the two friendly nations.
Delivering a speech in the ceremony, Sheikha Al-Zain emphasized the world need badly these values and youth are able to lead positive change.
Moreover, KAF Vice Chair Fawzi Al-Sultan said the institution has witnessed over the past years expanded programs and activities, thanks to deep belief in its humanitarian message and role in building a more cooperative and aware society.
The ceremony featured program's representatives, head, in Detroit City, and ambassador from Texas who all expressed appreciation to Kuwait and the KAF. (end)
