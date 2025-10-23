403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab Conf. Urges Combating Drugs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- The 39th Arab Conference of Drug Control Agencies called for devising plans, strategie, and legislations in Arab countries to enhance effectiveness of combating drugs and psychotropic substances and to strengthen the immediate exchange of information in this regard.
The conference, chaired by Kuwait, was held on Thursday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers in Tunis.
The participants reviewed experiences and plans of the member states in the field of combating drugs. They further discussed results of the second meeting of the working group concerned with the immediate exchange of information on drugs and psychotropic substances, in addition to the workshop on establishing an "Arab Drug Monitor."
The conference continued over three days under the chairmanship of Director General of the General Department for Drug Control at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior Brigadier General Mohammed Qabazard.
The Kuwaiti delegation included Director of International Drug Control Department, Colonel Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, and First Lieutenant Abdulhatti Al-Attar, an officer in the General Department of Drug Control. (end)
shbm
The conference, chaired by Kuwait, was held on Thursday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers in Tunis.
The participants reviewed experiences and plans of the member states in the field of combating drugs. They further discussed results of the second meeting of the working group concerned with the immediate exchange of information on drugs and psychotropic substances, in addition to the workshop on establishing an "Arab Drug Monitor."
The conference continued over three days under the chairmanship of Director General of the General Department for Drug Control at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior Brigadier General Mohammed Qabazard.
The Kuwaiti delegation included Director of International Drug Control Department, Colonel Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, and First Lieutenant Abdulhatti Al-Attar, an officer in the General Department of Drug Control. (end)
shbm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment