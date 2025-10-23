Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Takaichi On Being Elected Japanese PM

2025-10-23 03:05:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable to Sanae Takaichi, congratulating her on being elected as Japan's Prime Minister.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished Takaichi everlasting well-being, and further progress and prosperity to Japan. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

