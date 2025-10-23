403
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Takaichi On Being Elected Japanese PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable to Sanae Takaichi, congratulating her on being elected as Japan's Prime Minister.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished Takaichi success in her post. (pickup previous)
