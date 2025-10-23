Carrington College And San Joaquin Valley College Celebrate New Co-Branded Campus In San Leandro With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event Celebrates SJVC's Presence in the Bay Area Following its Alignment with Carrington College

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC) will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the college's expansion into the San Leandro community through its co-branded campus with Carrington College. The event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m. at 15555 E. 14th St., Suite 500, San Leandro, CA 94578.

The celebration will feature guest speakers, including San Leandro Mayor Juan Gonzalez, live student demonstrations, campus tours, local employers, refreshments, and a special appearance by the San Leandro Chamber of Commerce. The event marks an important milestone in the programmatic alignment between SJVC and Carrington College, which expands educational opportunities for students throughout California.

Earlier this year, SJVC and Carrington College aligned their academic programs to strengthen their shared mission of supporting students and the communities they serve. Under the new structure, trades education programs are now offered through SJVC, while healthcare programs continue under its sister school, Carrington College.

As part of this alignment, the San Leandro campus now serves as a co-branded location, welcoming both Carrington College and SJVC students pursuing programs in healthcare and skilled trades. Carrington College continues to offer programs in Pharmacy Technology, Dental Assisting, Medical Assisting, and Veterinary Technology, while SJVC will now offer Electrical Technology to local San Leandro students.

“This ribbon-cutting represents an exciting step forward for SJVC and the San Leandro community,” said Vice President of Operations at SJVC, Ron Gardner.“We're proud to bring our career-focused trades education to the East Bay and to continue working alongside Carrington College to support students as they gain the skills and confidence needed in today's workforce.”

The ribbon-cutting will celebrate not just SJVC's addition to the San Leandro campus, but also the ongoing collaboration between two respected colleges with a shared commitment to student success, hands-on learning, and local workforce development.

In addition, Carrington College recently expanded into a newly renovated first-floor space designed to enhance the learning environment. These updated facilities demonstrate Carrington College's ongoing commitment to providing an engaging and professional setting for students pursuing healthcare careers.

“This campus has long been a place where students come to transform their futures,” said Campus President, Madeleine Gardner.“With the addition of SJVC, we're now able to serve even more students and expand our impact across industries that keep our communities strong.”

SJVC's Electrical Technology program trains students to install, maintain, and repair electrical power, lighting, and control systems safely and professionally. Graduates are eligible to sit for the California General Electrician's Certification Exam and can earn a Certificate of Completion in as few as 10 months.[1]

The program is offered at multiple SJVC campuses across California and Arizona, including Bakersfield, Fresno – Trades Education Center (TEC), Modesto (Salida), Ontario, Rancho Mirage, Temecula, Victor Valley (Hesperia), Sacramento, Visalia and SJVC Phoenix TEC.

About San Joaquin Valley College

San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC) is an accredited private college that provides career-focused curriculum and instruction to its students. Founded in 1977, SJVC has multiple campuses – plus an online division – and offers accelerated Certificate, Associate and Bachelor of Science degree programs. A second-generation, family-run college, SJVC has awarded more than 83,000 certificates and degrees preparing professionally trained graduates for jobs in business, medical, and technical career fields.

San Joaquin Valley College is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 1080 Marina Village Parkway, Suite 500, Alameda, CA 94501, (510) 748-9001. The WSCUC is an institutional accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and the U.S. Department of Education. Additional information about accreditation can be found at

[1] SJVC prepares students to take appropriate certification and licensure exams related to their individual majors. The College does not guarantee students will successfully pass these exams or be certified or licensed as a result of completing the program.

