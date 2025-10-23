Ajman Bank Posts 32% Surge In Profit Before Tax For First Nine Months Of 2025

Ajman Bank has reported a robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2025, with profit before tax rising by 32 per cent year-on-year to Dh414 million, underscoring the bank's strong operational momentum and strategic focus on sustainable growth.

The results were reviewed during a Board of Directors meeting chaired by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Bank. Profit after tax also saw a significant increase, climbing 31 per cent to Dh380 million.

Total operating income reached Dh1.2 billion, while net operating income stood at Dh660 million, reflecting solid performance across the bank's core business segments and disciplined execution of its growth strategy.

“Ajman Bank's performance for the first nine months of 2025 reflects the effectiveness of its strategy and its growing contribution to the UAE's financial landscape,” said Sheikh Ammar.“The Bank continues to advance its role as a catalyst for Ajman Bank's total assets grew by 23 per cent since the end of 2024, reaching Dh28.0 billion, driven by a 20 per cent increase in total financing to Dh18.5 billion. Customer deposits rose 14 per cent to Dh20.6 billion, while shareholders' equity increased 8 per cent to Dh3.4 billion, highlighting the bank's stable funding base and continued balance sheet expansion.

Return on Equity (ROE) rose to 15.6 per cent, up 276 basis points. Return on Assets (ROA) improved to 2.0 per cent, up 30 basis points. Cost-to-Income Ratio stood at 44.8 per cent, reflecting ongoing investments in technology and operational efficiency.

Asset quality strengthened significantly, with the Non-Performing Loans (NPL) Ratio dropping to 7.7 per cent, down 801 basis points, and the Real Estate Ratio declining to 31.9 per cent, down 219 basis points. These improvements were attributed to effective credit-risk management and portfolio diversification.

Commenting on the results, Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said:“Our nine-month results demonstrate Ajman Bank's operational strength and consistent delivery against strategic priorities. We continue to focus on enhancing efficiency, optimizing our balance sheet, and expanding our digital ecosystem to drive sustainable growth and long-term stakeholder value.”

The bank reaffirmed its commitment to Ajman Vision 2030 and the UAE's broader economic transformation goals. It remains on track with its Dh4 billion Sustainable Finance pledge by 2030 and its Net Zero Emission target by 2050, reinforcing its ambition to create a lasting, positive impact on the economy and society.