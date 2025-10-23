Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amsterdam's International Airport Cancels Dozens Of Flights Due To Storm

2025-10-23 02:21:09
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Amsterdam's Schiphol airport cancelled dozens of flights on Thursday due to a storm that was expected to hit the Dutch coast in the afternoon and evening.

Schiphol's website around 11am (0900 GMT) showed around 75 departing flights had been cancelled, most of them in the evening.

