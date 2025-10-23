403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amsterdam's International Airport Cancels Dozens Of Flights Due To Storm
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Amsterdam's Schiphol airport cancelled dozens of flights on Thursday due to a storm that was expected to hit the Dutch coast in the afternoon and evening.
Schiphol's website around 11am (0900 GMT) showed around 75 departing flights had been cancelled, most of them in the evening.Recommended For You
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment