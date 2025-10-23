Cipla To Sell Weight-Loss Drug Mounjaro's Active Ingredient In India

Indian drugmaker Cipla signed an agreement with Eli Lilly to sell tirzepatide, the active ingredient in the US company's blockbuster weight-loss drug Mounjaro, in India, the companies said on Thursday.

