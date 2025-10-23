Why This Dubai Expat Quit His Job To Help Others Transform Their Lives

When you meet Adam Zargar, there's an instant sense of energy; calm yet charged, approachable yet deeply focused. The British-born Executive Director of Coaching and Lead Executive Coach radiates the kind of confidence that's quietly contagious. With a career that spans psychology, education, and over 17 years of professional coaching, Adam has helped countless individuals, from shy teens to C-suite executives, unlock their potential and realign their lives with purpose.“Every time I embraced a challenge, my confidence grew,” he says.“Now, my mission is to help others experience that same transformation.”

From psychology to purpose

Recommended For You

Adam's journey began in 2001 with a degree in Psychology from the UK, followed by a degree in Education. His fascination with human behaviour and the workings of the mind was not just academic, but rather was personal.“At 18, I was shy and unsure about my future. Psychology gave me a way to understand myself and others better,” he recalls.

Teaching came next, first in the UK and later in Dubai, where he moved in 2007. His years in the classroom proved transformative.“Helping students grow in confidence mirrored my own journey,” he says.“That's when I realized my purpose was to guide people towards their best selves.”

Long before coaching became a global trend, Adam took a bold leap. In 2008, encouraged by a mentor, he completed his NLP Life Coach certification and then left teaching behind to start fresh with no clients and no guarantees.“People said I was crazy,” he laughs.“At 29, leaving a stable career to become a full-time coach was unheard of. But I knew that growth only happens when you take a leap of faith.”

His perseverance paid off. Through free sessions, word-of-mouth referrals, and genuine results, Adam's coaching business began to flourish. Soon, he was featured on TV shows like Studio One and in multiple publications.“The turning point came when people started saying, 'You've changed my life.' That's when I knew I was on the right path.”

Culture of connection

Today, Adam leads a thriving company, UAE Coaching. His philosophy is simple yet profound: Find the right coach fit, and transformation follows naturally.

“I don't see other coaches as competition,” he says.“Coaching is about energy. You have to feel that alignment, that sense of ease and trust from the very first session.”

Adam's approach is deeply relational. Many of his clients remain friends long after the sessions end.“I genuinely care about people,” he says.“When someone texts years later to say I helped them change their life - it's the best feeling in the world.”

As a certified Gallup Strengths coach, Adam helps clients identify and amplify their natural talents.“When people understand their strengths - the way they think, feel, and act - they become more confident and productive,” he explains.

He often guides clients to move from what he calls the“basement” of their strengths, where qualities are underused or misinterpreted, to the“balcony,” where they shine. “It's about leaning into who you already are,” Adam says.“Potential unleashing beats problem-fixing every time.”

Action meets vision

One of Adam's most powerful philosophies is to 'Mix vision with consistent daily action' which stems from personal experience. As a father of two and the owner of two businesses, Adam learned firsthand the importance of balance.

“There was a point where I was saying family came first, but my actions didn't reflect that,” he admits.“I was overworked, distracted, and not present.”

His solution was simple yet transformative: structure. By prioritising personal rituals-such as gym sessions, gratitude walks, and journaling-and blocking off dedicated family time before professional commitments, Adam consciously realigned his daily actions with his deepest values.“A vision is only as strong as the daily habits that support it,” he says.

Whether it's football, gym time, or journaling, Adam views self-care as not selfish, but selfless.“You have to fill your own cup to pour into others. My energy rituals make me a better coach, husband, and father.

Coaching the next generation

Beyond executive coaching, Adam is passionate about empowering youth. Through his project SnackTroops, co-created with a partner, he brings entrepreneurship to schools-helping children learn pitching, marketing, and business skills through real-life experiences.

“We want to prepare kids for a changing world,” he says.“And since all profits go to charity, they also learn empathy and social responsibility.”

He hopes to one day see more coaches embedded within schools.“If we can equip kids with positive habits early on, they'll be unstoppable.”

Over nearly two decades, Adam has witnessed countless success stories-from teens finding their voice to executives rediscovering balance. One of his most memorable clients overcame addiction, rebuilt his confidence, and went on to complete Ironman races while launching a thriving company.

“These stories remind me why I do what I do,” Adam reflects.“Every time a client grows, I grow too.”

His next chapter includes rebranding UAE Coaching around strengths-based confidence coaching, expanding his group workshops on stress management and high-performance teams, and eventually launching a foundation for street children and orphans.

“I'm excited about what's next,” he says with a grin.“Coaching has transformed me just as much as it has my clients. Every day is a chance to grow, serve, and make a difference.”

...